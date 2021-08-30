Emergency Management System Market Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges 2019-2025
In 2018, the global Emergency Management System market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Emergency Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Emergency Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
NEC Corporation
Hexagon
ESRI
NC4
Intermedix Corporation
Eccentex
The Response Group (TRG)
Haystax Technology
Alert Technologies
Crisisworks
Emergeo
Veoci
Missionmode
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web-based Emergency Management System
Emergency/Mass Notification System
Surveillance System
Traffic Management System
Inventory/Database Management System
Safety Management System
Remote Weather Monitoring System
Tsunami Warning System
Earthquake/Seismic Warning System
CBRNE/HAZMAT Detection Dystem
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Government and Defense
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Emergency Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Emergency Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Emergency Management System are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Emergency Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Web-based Emergency Management System
1.4.3 Emergency/Mass Notification System
1.4.4 Surveillance System
1.4.5 Traffic Management System
1.4.6 Inventory/Database Management System
1.4.7 Safety Management System
1.4.8 Remote Weather Monitoring System
1.4.9 Tsunami Warning System
1.4.10 Earthquake/Seismic Warning System
1.4.11 CBRNE/HAZMAT Detection Dystem
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Emergency Management System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.3 Energy and Utilities
1.5.4 Manufacturing
1.5.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.6 Government and Defense
1.5.7 Transportation and Logistics
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Emergency Management System Market Size
2.2 Emergency Management System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Emergency Management System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Emergency Management System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Emergency Management System Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Emergency Management System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Emergency Management System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Emergency Management System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Emergency Management System Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Emergency Management System Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Emergency Management System Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Emergency Management System Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Emergency Management System Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Emergency Management System Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Emergency Management System Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Emergency Management System Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Emergency Management System Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Emergency Management System Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Emergency Management System Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Emergency Management System Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Emergency Management System Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Emergency Management System Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Emergency Management System Key Players in China
7.3 China Emergency Management System Market Size by Type
7.4 China Emergency Management System Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Emergency Management System Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Emergency Management System Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Emergency Management System Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Emergency Management System Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Emergency Management System Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Emergency Management System Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Emergency Management System Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Emergency Management System Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Emergency Management System Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Emergency Management System Key Players in India
10.3 India Emergency Management System Market Size by Type
10.4 India Emergency Management System Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Emergency Management System Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Emergency Management System Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Emergency Management System Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Emergency Management System Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Emergency Management System Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Emergency Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 NEC Corporation
12.2.1 NEC Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Emergency Management System Introduction
12.2.4 NEC Corporation Revenue in Emergency Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Hexagon
12.3.1 Hexagon Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Emergency Management System Introduction
12.3.4 Hexagon Revenue in Emergency Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Hexagon Recent Development
12.4 ESRI
12.4.1 ESRI Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Emergency Management System Introduction
12.4.4 ESRI Revenue in Emergency Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 ESRI Recent Development
12.5 NC4
12.5.1 NC4 Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Emergency Management System Introduction
12.5.4 NC4 Revenue in Emergency Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 NC4 Recent Development
12.6 Intermedix Corporation
12.6.1 Intermedix Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Emergency Management System Introduction
12.6.4 Intermedix Corporation Revenue in Emergency Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Intermedix Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Eccentex
12.7.1 Eccentex Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Emergency Management System Introduction
12.7.4 Eccentex Revenue in Emergency Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Eccentex Recent Development
12.8 The Response Group (TRG)
12.8.1 The Response Group (TRG) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Emergency Management System Introduction
12.8.4 The Response Group (TRG) Revenue in Emergency Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 The Response Group (TRG) Recent Development
12.9 Haystax Technology
12.9.1 Haystax Technology Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Emergency Management System Introduction
12.9.4 Haystax Technology Revenue in Emergency Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Haystax Technology Recent Development
12.10 Alert Technologies
12.10.1 Alert Technologies Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Emergency Management System Introduction
12.10.4 Alert Technologies Revenue in Emergency Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Alert Technologies Recent Development
12.11 Crisisworks
12.12 Emergeo
12.13 Veoci
12.14 Missionmode
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
