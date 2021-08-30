Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth by EPAM Systems, GlobalLogic, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra Limited & more
Market Depth Research titled Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
The engineering services outsourcing business was primarily aggregated under the Information Technology (IT) or the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry.
The aerospace ESO segment is projected to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
EPAM Systems
GlobalLogic
Infosys Limited
Technologies Limited
Luxoft
QuEST Global Services
Tech Mahindra Limited
Wipro Limited
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Drafting and 3D Modeling
Engineering Analysis
Product Design and Testing
Design Automation
Control Engineering
Manufacturing Engineering
Embedded Systems
Plant Design/Process Engineering
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace
Automotive
Construction
Semiconductor
Pharmaceutical
Telecom
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Drafting and 3D Modeling
1.4.3 Engineering Analysis
1.4.4 Product Design and Testing
1.4.5 Design Automation
1.4.6 Control Engineering
1.4.7 Manufacturing Engineering
1.4.8 Embedded Systems
1.4.9 Plant Design/Process Engineering
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Aerospace
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Construction
1.5.5 Semiconductor
1.5.6 Pharmaceutical
1.5.7 Telecom
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size
2.2 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Key Players in China
7.3 China Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Key Players in India
10.3 India Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 EPAM Systems
12.1.1 EPAM Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Introduction
12.1.4 EPAM Systems Revenue in Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 EPAM Systems Recent Development
12.2 GlobalLogic
12.2.1 GlobalLogic Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Introduction
12.2.4 GlobalLogic Revenue in Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 GlobalLogic Recent Development
12.3 Infosys Limited
12.3.1 Infosys Limited Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Introduction
12.3.4 Infosys Limited Revenue in Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Infosys Limited Recent Development
12.4 Technologies Limited
12.4.1 Technologies Limited Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Introduction
12.4.4 Technologies Limited Revenue in Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Technologies Limited Recent Development
12.5 Luxoft
12.5.1 Luxoft Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Introduction
12.5.4 Luxoft Revenue in Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Luxoft Recent Development
12.6 QuEST Global Services
12.6.1 QuEST Global Services Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Introduction
12.6.4 QuEST Global Services Revenue in Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 QuEST Global Services Recent Development
12.7 Tech Mahindra Limited
12.7.1 Tech Mahindra Limited Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Introduction
12.7.4 Tech Mahindra Limited Revenue in Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Tech Mahindra Limited Recent Development
12.8 Wipro Limited
12.8.1 Wipro Limited Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Introduction
12.8.4 Wipro Limited Revenue in Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Wipro Limited Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
