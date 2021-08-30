Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth by EPAM Systems, GlobalLogic, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra Limited & more

The engineering services outsourcing business was primarily aggregated under the Information Technology (IT) or the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry.

The aerospace ESO segment is projected to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

EPAM Systems

GlobalLogic

Infosys Limited

Technologies Limited

Luxoft

QuEST Global Services

Tech Mahindra Limited

Wipro Limited

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Drafting and 3D Modeling

Engineering Analysis

Product Design and Testing

Design Automation

Control Engineering

Manufacturing Engineering

Embedded Systems

Plant Design/Process Engineering

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Semiconductor

Pharmaceutical

Telecom

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.