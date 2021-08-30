Fitness Supplements Market 2019 Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress, The Future Of Fitness Supplements by Red Bull, Monster Beverage, Abbott & more
Market Depth Research titled Global Fitness Supplements Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
The global Fitness Supplements market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fitness Supplements market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Fitness Supplements in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fitness Supplements in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Fitness Supplements market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Fitness Supplements market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Red Bull
Monster Beverage
Glanbia Group
GNC Holdings
Abbott Laboratories
GlaxoSmithKline(GSK)
Suppleform
ABH Pharma Inc.
Makers Nutrition
Vitaco Health
Market size by Product
Protein Power
Creatine and Glutamine
Carbohydrates
Other
Market size by End User
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Fitness Supplements market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Fitness Supplements market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Fitness Supplements companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Fitness Supplements submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fitness Supplements are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Fitness Supplements market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fitness Supplements Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Fitness Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Protein Power
1.4.3 Creatine and Glutamine
1.4.4 Carbohydrates
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Fitness Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.5.3 Specialist Retailers
1.5.4 Online Retailers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Fitness Supplements Market Size
2.1.1 Global Fitness Supplements Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Fitness Supplements Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Fitness Supplements Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Fitness Supplements Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Fitness Supplements Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Fitness Supplements Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Fitness Supplements Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Fitness Supplements Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Fitness Supplements Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Fitness Supplements Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Fitness Supplements Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Fitness Supplements Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Fitness Supplements Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Fitness Supplements Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Fitness Supplements Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Fitness Supplements Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fitness Supplements Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Fitness Supplements Sales by Product
4.2 Global Fitness Supplements Revenue by Product
4.3 Fitness Supplements Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Fitness Supplements Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Fitness Supplements by Countries
6.1.1 North America Fitness Supplements Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Fitness Supplements Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Fitness Supplements by Product
6.3 North America Fitness Supplements by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Fitness Supplements by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Fitness Supplements Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Fitness Supplements Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Fitness Supplements by Product
7.3 Europe Fitness Supplements by End User
