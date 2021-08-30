Fluid Bed and Coating System Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2027 | Future Market Insights

A fluidized bed takes place when a group of solid particles is placed under suitable conditions to cause the mixture to behave as a fluid. The process is done through forcing pressurized gas, air or other fluids through a bed of solid particles. This result to in fluidization as solid material acquire properties which attribute similar to those of normal fluids. Fluid bed and coating system are commonly used in pharmaceutical industry to coat any number of diverse, active pharmaceutical ingredients and other formulation. Coating in fluid bed take place as Wurster process which is bottom spray, top say or tangential spray depending upon which direction the particles need to be sprayed. The method can be performed in all modern or a single fluid bed and coating system. Fluid bed and coating system offer unique opportunity to develop coated controlled released products. Wurster spray process is popular for drug coating and layering to modify or control drug release in the pharmaceutical industry. Top spray process in fluid bed and coating system are used for drying, coating, and wet granulation. The coating liquid is sprayed down to the fluid bed of fluidized particles.

Global Fluid Bed and Coating System Market: Dynamics

The key driver of the growth of fluid bed and coating system is its major application in the pharmaceutical industry to modify and control drug release through coating and layering of the drug. Moreover, the fluid bed technology provides excellent coating uniformity and efficiency through drying, coating, and air to mix the substrate at the same time. The spray rate provided high strength of coating solution and provided the best result through different spray technique is a potential factor to the growth of fluid bed and coating system market. Another potential factor to the growth of fluid bed and coating system is its use as stained release coating to prevent the active component from atmospheric degradation. Moreover, the improved appearance of the drug product through improved taste supports the growth of the market. Wurster process has the ability to coat large particle is another factor driving fluid bed and coating system market. Increase or decrease in relative humidity of fluid bed and coating system can lead to cause the formation of lumps or sticking over the drug which is a challenging factor for the growth of fluid bed and coating system market.

Global Fluid Bed and Coating System Market: Segmentation

Based on coating spray: Global Fluid Bed and Coating System Market is segmented into

Bottom spray

Tangential spray

Top spray

Rotor spray

Based on application: Global Fluid Bed and Coating System Market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Biotech

Nutraceuticals

Global Fluid Bed and Coating System Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global Fluid Bed and Coating System market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America holds major share in the global fluid bed and coating system market. Followed by North America is Europe. The developed markets for fluid bed and coating system is due to rigorous R&D development in the pharmaceutical industry which is booming in the region. Thus it is estimated that the developed region in North America and Europe will observe healthy CAGR during the forecast period of global fluid bed and coating system market. Japan holds third major share in the global fluid bed and coating system market. The country has owed the growth to the new plants of pharmaceutical industry which is adopting the use of fluid bed for spraying solution for uniform coating drug. APEJ is estimated to witness high CAGR during the forecast of the fluid bed and coating system market. China is observed to have great demand for fluid bed and coating system owing to wide application in biotech and pharmaceutical products.

Global Fluid Bed and Coating System Market Players

Few of the prominent players in the fluid bed and coating system market are as follows