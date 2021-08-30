“Future of the Canadian Defense Industry — Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023”, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Canadian defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Scope:

– The Canadian defense budget, which values US$15.8 billion in 2018, registered a negative CAGR of 1.53% during 2014–2018.

— An Economic Action Plan (EAP) was formulated in 2015, to develop key industrial capabilities by investing CAD2.5 million per year to undertake research on Canada’s defense industrial base.

— In addition, Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) spent approximately CAD300 million on research and development (R&D) programs.

— An increasing number of collaborations between defense companies and research institutes are underway, and the number of these is expected to increase over the forecast period.

— Over 2019–2023, the defense budget is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.72% from US$16.6 billion in 2019 to US$19.9 billion in 2023.

— Over the forecast period, Canadian defense expenditure will be directed towards modernizing the military, as outlined in the Canada First Defense Strategy (CFDS).

— Additionally, a major part of the budget will be utilized to ensure Canadian sovereignty over the Arctic region, which has become vulnerable to foreign intrusions due to speculation surrounding oil reserves in the area.

— The country also stands with allies to deter threats to global peace and security by deploying troops on combat missions.

— The mission to combat ISIS was extended by a year, requiring funding of approximately CAD360 million.

Key Players:

· CAE

· Pacific Safety Products Inc.

· Avcorp

· Héroux-Devtek Inc.

· Magellan Aerospace Corporation

· Bell Helicopter Textron Canada Ltd

· Cascade Aerospace

· General Dynamics Canada

· General Dynamics Land Systems

· Canada

· L-3 MAS

· Rheinmetall Canada Inc.

· Raytheon Canada Ltd

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following —

— The Canadian defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Canadian defense industry during 2019–2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

— Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

— Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Canadian defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

— Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

— Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

— Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Canadian defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Reasons to buy:

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Canadian defense industry market trends for the coming five years

— The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

— Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins, and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

— A deep qualitative analysis of the Canadian defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Key Trends and Growth Stimulators, and latest industry contracts.

Key Points from TOC:

1. Introduction 9

2. Executive Summary 13

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities 15

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics 54

4.1. Import Market Dynamics 56

4.1.1. Defense imports are expected to increase over 2019–2023 56

4.1.2. The US emerged as the top arms exporter to Canada 57

4.1.3. Aircraft accounted for the majority of military imports 58

4.2. Export Market Dynamics 59

4.2.1. Defense exports expected to rise over the forecast period 59

4.2.2. Saudi Arabia accounted for the majority of Canadian defense exports 60

4.2.3. Engines are the main exported defense products 61

5. Industry Dynamics 62

5.1. Five Forces Analysis 62

5.1.1. Bargaining Power of Supplier: Medium 64

5.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyer: High 64

5.1.3. Barrier to Entry: Medium 64

5.1.4. Intensity of Rivalry: Medium to High 64

5.1.5. Threat of Substitution: Low to Medium 65

6. Market Entry Strategy 66

6.1. Market Regulation 66

6.1.1. Offset policy aids Canada’s domestic defense industry and balances regional development 66

6.1.2. FDI in the defense sector is reviewed for threats to national security and effects on the economy 67

6.2. Market Entry Route 68

6.2.1. Budgeting Process 68

6.2.2. Acquisition of domestic companies is an effective entry route for foreign defense companies 69

6.2.3. Establishment of subsidiaries is an effective entry route into the Canadian defense market 69

6.2.4. Market entry strategies include joint ventures and licensing agreements 70

6.3. Key Challenges 71

6.3.1. Timeline for execution of offsets increases difficulty for foreign companies 71

6.3.2. ITARs conflicting with Canadian human rights laws challenge Canadian defense companies 71

7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights 72

8. Business Environment and Country Risk 118

9. Appendix 134

