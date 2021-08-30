“Future of the Chinese Defense Industry — Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023”, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Chinese defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Key Players:

China North Industries Corporation

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation

Aviation Industry Corporation of China

China National Nuclear Corporation

China Nuclear Engineering and Construction Corporation

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation

China State Shipbuilding Corporation

China National Electronics Import and Export Corporation

Scope:

– China is the second largest defense spender globally after the US. The country’s large military budget is primarily driven by its robust economic growth and its desire to match the US in terms of military capabilities.

— Additionally, China shares its borders with 14 countries, and is involved in several border disputes, which increases the need to invest in the recruitment and maintenance of a large number of troops to prevent infiltration or further hostile acts.

— The Chinese defense budget grew at a CAGR of 7.10% during 2014–2018, from US$131.1 billion in 2014 to US$172.5 billion in 2018.

— Defense imports are expected to remain low over the forecast period as China is investing in the local manufacture of its defense requirements, such as J-15 fighters, J-20 fighters, Yun-20 and Y-30 transport aircraft, and Type 055 destroyers.

— The country’s focus on manufacturing and procuring defense equipment domestically is reflected in the steady decline of imports since 2013; it is expected that China will continue to procure defense equipment from its nationalized companies over the forecast period.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following —

— The Chinese defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Chinese defense industry during 2019–2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

— Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

— Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Chinese defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

— Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

— Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

— Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Chinese defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Reasons to buy:

