“Future of the Indonesian Defense Industry — Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023”, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Indonesian defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Key Players:

PT Dirgantara Indonesia

PAL Indonesia

PT Pindad

Dok & Perkapalan

PT Dahana

PT Multiintegra

Radar and Communications Systems

PT SOG Indonesia

Scope:

– Indonesian defense expenditure is forecasted to value US$8.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period to value US$11.1 billion in 2023. The economy has been growing at an average rate of 3.8% historically, and this has fueled the growth in the defense expenditure..

— In terms of local currency, the budget allocation for capital expenditure increased from IDR21.4 trillion in 2014 to IDR28.8 trillion in 2018, and registered a CAGR of 7.73%.

— The MoD is expected to invest in land based C4ISR, infrastructure construction and Maritime surveillance and detection among others.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following —

— The defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Indonesian defense industry during 2019–2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

— Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

— Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Indonesian defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

— Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

— Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

— Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Indonesian defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Key Points from TOC:

1. Introduction 8

2. Executive Summary 13

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities 15

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics 58

4.1. Import Market Dynamics 59

4.1.1. Defense imports expected to increase during forecast period 59

4.1.2. Indonesia plans to diversify arms imports 60

4.1.3. Aircraft and ships constitute the majority of Indonesian defense imports 61

4.2. Export Market Dynamics 62

4.2.1. Indonesia does not possess significant defense export capability 62

5. Industry Dynamics 63

5.1. Five Forces Analysis 63

5.1.1. Bargaining power of supplier: Low 64

5.1.2. Bargaining power of Buyer: Medium 64

5.1.3. Barrier to entry: Medium 64

5.1.4. Intensity of rivalry: Low 64

5.1.5. Threat of Substitution: High 64

6. Market Entry Strategy 65

7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights 71

8. Business Environment and Country Risk 94

