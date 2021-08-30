“Future of the Mexican Defense Industry — Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023”, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Mexican defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following —

— The defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Mexican defense industry during 2019–2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

— Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

— Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

— Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities

— Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Mexican defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Key Players:

· Productos Mendoza

· Aviabaltika de Mexico

· Lockheed Martin

Scope:

– The Mexican defense budget values US$5.9 billion in 2018 and registered a CAGR of -3.35% during the historic period.

— As one of the largest oil and gas exporters in the North American and Latin American region, Mexico was hit hard by the fall in energy prices, which prompted the government to cut back on overall government spending.

Reasons to buy:

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Mexican defense industry market trends for the coming five years

— The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

— Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins, and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

— A deep qualitative analysis of the Mexican defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Key Trends and Growth Stimulators, and latest industry contracts.

