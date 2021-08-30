“Future of the Portuguese Defense Industry — Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023”, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Portuguese defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Key Players:

OGMA — Indústria Aeronáutica de Portugal SA

EID — Empresa de Investigação e Desenvolvimento de Electrónica SA

Edisoft

EMPORDEF TI Inc.

Indra Sistemas Portugal

Leonardo

Arsenal Alfeite

Fabrequipa

Critical Software

Scope:

– Portuguese military expenditure declined at a CAGR of -2.44% to value US$11.5 billion cumulatively during the historic period.

— This was primarily due to the debt crisis, which has severely affected the Portuguese economy, requiring the country to adopt tough austerity measures, such as reducing wages and raising tax rates.

— However, the Portuguese government undertook anti-austerity measures between 2016 and 2017, and is planning to completely withdraw austerity reforms over the forecast period, which is expected to boost the country’s economy.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following —

— The Portuguese defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Portuguese defense industry during 2019–2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

— Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

— Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

— Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years

— Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Portuguese defense industry.

Reasons to buy:

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Portuguese defense industry market trends for the coming five years

— The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

— Profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers . This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

— A deep qualitative analysis of the Portuguese defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Key Trends , and latest industry contracts.

Key Points from TOC:

1. Introduction 8

2. Executive Summary 12

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities 14

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics 56

4.1. Import Market Dynamics 58

4.1.1. Defense imports are expected to increase marginally over 2019–2023 58

4.1.2. Portugal sourced the majority of its arms imports from Denmark and Austria 59

4.1.3. Naval vessels and armored vehicles accounted for the majority of military imports 60

4.2. Export Market Dynamics 61

4.2.1. Defense exports expected to rise during the forecast period 61

4.2.2. Romania accounted for the majority of Portuguese defense exports 62

4.2.3. Aircraft are the main exported defense products 63

5. Industry Dynamics 64

5.1. Five Forces Analysis 64

5.1.1. Bargaining Power of Supplier: High to Medium 66

5.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyer: Medium to Low 66

5.1.3. Barrier to Entry: Low to Medium 67

5.1.4. Intensity of Rivalry: Medium to High 67

5.1.5. Threat of Substitution: Medium to High 67

6. Market Entry Strategy 68

7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights 75

8. Business Environment and Country Risk 102

8.1. Economic Performance 102

8.1.1. Gross Domestic per Capita (US$) 102

8.1.2. Gross Domestic Product, Current US$ Billion 103

8.1.3. Exports of Goods and Services 104

8.1.4. Imports of Goods and Services 105

8.1.5. Gross National Disposable Income 106

8.1.6. Local Currency Unit per US$ 107

8.1.7. Market Capitalization of Listed Companies 108

8.1.8. Market Capitalization of Listed Companies as a Percentage of GDP 109

8.1.9. Government Cash Surplus/Deficit as a Percentage of GDP 110

8.1.10. Goods Imports as a Percentage of GDP 111

8.1.11. Goods Exports as a Percentage of GDP 112

8.1.12. Services Imports as a Percentage of GDP 113

8.1.13. Services Exports as a Percentage of GDP 114

8.1.14. Net Foreign Direct Investment 115

8.1.15. Net FDI as a Percentage of GDP 116

8.1.16. Mining, Manufacturing, Utilities Output 117

9. Appendix 118

