“Future of the Qatari Defense Industry — Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023”, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Qatari defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Key Players:

Lockheed Martin

Sikorsky Aircraft

Raytheon

Boeing

BAE Systems

Dassault Aviation

Pilatus Aircraft Ltd

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2495658

Scope:

– With a cumulative expenditure of over US$39 billion during the forecast period, the country has plans to bolster its defense against Iranian ballistic missiles and long-range rockets. Qatari defense expenditure stands at US$5.8 billion in 2018.

— Qatari defense expenditure is primarily driven by its participation in peacekeeping initiatives, the upgrade of military equipment, such as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Systems (THAADS) and PAC missile defense systems, multi-mission and attack helicopters, fighter aircraft main battle tanks, and the procurement of advanced technology equipment.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following —

— The Qatari defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Qatari defense industry during 2019–2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

— Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

— Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

— Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years

— Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Qatari defense industry.

Reasons to buy:

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Qatari defense industry market trends for the coming five years

— The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

— Profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers . This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

— A deep qualitative analysis of the Qatari defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Key Trends , and latest industry contracts.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2495658

Key Points from TOC:

1. Introduction 8

2. Executive Summary 12

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities 14

3.1. Current Market Scenario 15

3.1.1. Primary Threat Perception 15

3.1.2. Military Doctrine & Strategy 16

3.1.3. Military Fleet Size 17

3.1.4. Procurement Programs 21

3.1.5. Social, Political and Economic Environment & Support for Defense Projects 24

3.1.6. Political & Strategic Alliances 25

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast 26

3.2.1. Qatari defense budget to grow at a CAGR of 8.47% during 2019–2023 26

3.2.2. The arms race in the Middle East and strong cash reserves are the main factors driving Qatari defense expenditure 28

3.2.3. Defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP to increase over the forecast period 29

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation 31

3.3.1. Procurement of advanced equipment to drive capital expenditure allocation over the forecast period 31

3.3.2. Capital expenditure is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.83% over the forecast Period 33

3.3.3. Qatar’s per capita defense expenditure is expected to increase over the forecast period 35

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast 36

3.4.1. Homeland security (HLS) expenditure in Qatar is mainly driven by Maritime security, the FIFA World Cup 2022, and Cyber-Security 36

3.4.2. Qatar falls under ‘some risk category’ by terrorist attack 37

3.4.3. Qatar faces “Some Risk” of terrorism 38

3.4.4. Qatar has a terrorism index score of 0.1 40

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets 41

3.5.1. Qatari defense budget expected to register rapid growth over 2019–2023 41

3.5.2. Qatari defense expenditure is small compared to the leading spenders 43

3.5.3. Qatar spent over 3.2% of its GDP on defense in 2018 44

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Drivers 45

3.6.1. Top 10 Defense Sectors by Value (US$ Million) — Projections over 2018–2023 45

3.6.2. Fighters & Multi-Role Aircraft 46

3.6.3. Airborne C4ISR 47

3.6.4. Land-Based C4ISR 48

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics 49

5. Industry Dynamics 55

6. Market Entry Strategy 57

7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights 61

8. Business Environment and Country Risk 95

8.1. Economic Performance 95

8.1.1. GDP per Capita per Capita (US$) 95

8.1.2. Gross Domestic Product, current US$ 96

8.1.3. Exports of Goods and Services 97

8.1.4. Imports of Goods and Services (Current LCU) 98

8.1.5. Gross national disposable income 99

8.1.6. Local Currency Unit per US$ 100

8.1.7. Market Capitalization of Listed Companies 101

8.1.8. Market Capitalization of Listed Companies as a % GDP 102

8.1.9. Government Cash Surplus/Deficit 103

8.1.10. Goods Exports as a % of GDP 104

8.1.11. Goods Imports as a % of GDP 105

8.1.12. Services Imports as a % of GDP 106

8.1.13. Services Exports as a % of GDP 107

8.1.14. Net Foreign Direct Investment 108

8.1.15. Net foreign direct investment as % of GDP 109

8.1.16. Mining, Manufacturing, Utilities Output 110

9. Appendix 111

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/future-of-the-qatari-defense-industry-market-attractiveness-competitive-landscape-and-forecasts-to-2023

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]