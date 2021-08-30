“Future of the Thai Defense Industry — Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023”, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Thai defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Key Players:

· Saab

· Airbus Helicopters

· Sikorsky

· Northrop Grumman Corp.

· Lockheed Martin Corp.

· Leonardo

· Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

· Enstrom Helicopter Corporation

Scope:

– Thailand, the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia, witnessed defense budget growth of 4.78% during 2014–2018, to reach a value of US$6.8 billion in 2018.

— The country aims to modernize its military equipment in order to sustain its military capabilities and maintain acceptable readiness levels in line with other countries around the world.

— The escalation of the arms race in the ASEAN region (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), due to massive military expenditure by China and India, and territorial conflicts with adjoining nations, are the key factors driving Thailand’s defense expenditure.

— With this trend expected to continue over the forecast period, the country’s defense expenditure is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% to reach US$8.4 billion by 2023.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following —

— The Thai defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Thai defense industry over 2019–2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

— Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

— Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

— Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years

— Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Thai defense industry.

Key Points from TOC:

1. Introduction 8

2. Executive Summary 12

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities 14

3.1. Current Market Scenario 15

3.1.1. Primary Threat Perception 15

3.1.2. Military Doctrine & Strategy 17

3.1.3. Military Fleet Size 19

3.1.4. 24

3.1.5. Procurement Programs 25

3.1.6. Top 10 Procurement Programs by Value (US$ Million) 2018–2023 27

3.1.7. Social, Political and Economic Environment & Support for Defense Projects 29

3.1.8. Political and Strategic Alliances 30

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast 31

3.2.1. Thailand’s defense budget is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% over the forecast period 31

3.2.2. Arms race with other Asian countries, border conflicts, modernization of armed forces, and political volatility drives Thailand’s defense expenditure 33

3.2.3. Defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP to average 1.3% over the forecast period 35

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation 37

3.3.1. Average capital expenditure allocation expected to average 26.6% of the total defense budget over the forecast period 37

3.3.2. Need to replace obsolete equipment to drive defense capital expenditure 39

3.3.3. Army Defense accounted for the largest percentage share of the overall defense budget 41

3.3.4. Army to account for the majority share of Thailand’s defense budget 43

3.3.5. Per capita defense expenditure is expected to increase over the forecast period 47

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast 49

3.4.1. Homeland security expenditure is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% over the forecast period 49

3.4.2. Counter terrorism and maritime security to drive Thailand’s homeland security expenditure 51

3.4.3. Thailand faces a high level of threat from foreign terrorist organizations 52

3.4.4. Thailand faces “high risk” from acts of terrorism 53

3.4.5. Thailand has a terrorism index score of 6.6 55

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets 56

3.5.1. Thailand’s defense expenditure is expected to increase at a slower rate than other Asian countries over the forecast period 56

3.5.2. Thailand’s defense expenditure is relatively small when compared to other Asian countries 58

3.5.3. Thailand’s defense budget as a percentage of GDP is expected to remain constant over the forecast period 59

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Growth Stimulators 60

3.6.1. Top 10 Defense Market Categories by Value (US$ million) — Forecast-Period Projections 60

3.6.2. Physical Security Market 61

3.6.3. Land-based C4ISR 62

3.6.4. Diesel Electric Submarine 63

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics 64

4.1. Import Market Dynamics 66

4.1.1. Thailand’s defense imports are expected to increase over the forecast period 66

4.1.2. Ukraine and China are the key arms suppliers to Thailand 67

4.1.3. Aircraft and armored vehicles dominate Thailand’s arms imports 68

4.2. Export Market Dynamics 69

4.2.1. Negligible defense exports in Thailand 69

5. Industry Dynamics 70

6. Market Entry Strategy 72

7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights 79

8. Business Environment and Country Risk 101

