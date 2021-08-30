Geotextiles Market Size 2019 Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, Material, Type, Growth & Forecast 2025

Geotextiles Market is expected to expand rapidly in all development areas over the forecast period between 2019 and 2025. Geotextiles Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players and present competition status with growth prospects. Geotextiles Market report is a professional and in-depth research by experts on the current state of the Geotextiles Industry.

Geotextiles Market – Revolutionary Scope & Trends Prophesy 2025

Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global Geotextiles Market Size 2017 By Product Type (Roads, Erosion Prevention, Drainage, Others), By Application (Road Construction, Erosion Control, Drainage, Others), By Region and Forecast, 2018 to 2025”.

The study covers the global geotextiles market trends with a deep-dive into key regions and countries. It also includes the global geotextiles market growth for the time period mentioned above. The global geotextiles market share for different product types and applications have been covered in the study. The geotextile market in India has been separately analyzed in the study.

The study covers the global geotextiles market value and volume for a period ranging between 2015 and 2025. The global geotextiles market report also covers drivers, restraints, opportunities, value chain, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and raw material analysis.

By 2025, the global geotextiles market size is estimated to reach USD 13.76 billion by 2025 driven by the growing demand for the product from the end-user industry, majorly construction of roads. Rising construction activities in emerging economies coupled with favorable properties associated with non-woven fabric are driving the global geotextiles market growth.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific dominated the global geotextiles market, both in terms of revenue and volume, in 2017 and is likely to witness a similar trend over the forecast period. Growing demand for geotextiles in developing economies, such as India and China, is one of the key factors driving the Asia Pacific market.

Use of geotextiles in drainage application is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% followed by erosion prevention. Road construction is still the largest application area of geotextiles which includes constructions of temporary roads and yards, permanent roads, and repair of permanent roads. Rapid infrastructure development in Russia, India, China, South Africa, and GCC countries is driving the demand for geotextiles in the construction of roads.

India has one of the largest road networks in the world. Rapid urbanization, the establishment of a large-scale industrial sector, and government initiatives to connect cities, towns, and villages to each other are anticipated to drive the demand for geotextiles. The geotextile market in India is anticipated to grow significantly with the increasing adoption in all architectural structures in line with the growing Smart City initiative across the country.

Key players present in the global geotextiles market include SKAPS Industries, TYPAR (Polymer Group, Inc.), Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Low & Bona, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Maccaferri, GSE Environmental, NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Propex Operating Company, LLC.

Key segments of the global geotextiles market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion) (Million square meters)

Non-Woven

Woven

Knitted

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion) (Million square meters)

Road Construction

Erosion Control

Drainage

Others (GCL, Composites among others)

Region Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion) (Million square meters)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Rest of the World

