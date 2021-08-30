Global Carbon Fiber Market 2019 Analysis by Emerging Technology, Market Revenue, Industry Size & Share, Growing Demand, Regional Outlook and Forecast Analysis to 2025

Global Carbon Fiber Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2025

Carbon fiber is a long, thin strand of material about 0.0002-0.0004 in (0.005-0.010 mm) in diameter and composed mostly of carbon atoms. The carbon atoms are bonded together in microscopic crystals that are more or less aligned parallel to the long axis of the fiber. The crystal alignment makes the fiber incredibly strong for its size. Several thousand carbon fibers are twisted together to form a yarn, which may be used by itself or woven into a fabric. The yarn or fabric is combined with epoxy and wound or molded into shape to form various composite materials. Carbon fiber-reinforced composite materials are used to make aircraft carbon fiber compared to human hair and spacecraft parts, racing car bodies, golf club shafts, bicycle frames, fishing rods, automobile springs, sailboat masts, and many other components where light weight and high strength are needed.

Carbon fiber can be classified as two types, which depends on the number of fiber, including regular-tow carbon fiber and large-tow carbon fiber. Carbon fiber products offer advantages for advanced material solutions such as light-weight; high-tensile strength, manufacturing flexibility and heat resistance. It can be widely used in many fields. Survey results showed that 19.54% of the carbon fiber market is consumed in aerospace industry, 18.54% in sports/leisure, and the largest consumer is industrial materials with 61.92% in 2016.

The raw material used to make carbon fiber is called the precursor. About 90% of the carbon fibers produced are made from polyacrylonitrile (PAN). The remaining 10% are made from rayon or petroleum pitch. On the global market, supply of raw materials is sufficient. Global Carbon Fiber market size will increase to 1730 Million US$ by 2025, from 1820 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of -0.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Carbon Fiber.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Toray

ZOLTEK (Toray)

Mitsubishi Rayon

Toho Tenax (Teijin)

Hexcel

Formosa Plastics Corp

SGL

Cytec Solvay

Dow Aksa

Hyosung

Taekwang Industrial

Zhongfu Shenying

Jiangsu Hengshen

Weihai Tuozhan Fiber

Bluestar Fibres

This study considers the Carbon Fiber value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Regular-Tow Carbon Fiber

Large-Tow Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Materials

Aerospace

Sports/Leisure

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Carbon Fiber market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Carbon Fiber market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Carbon Fiber Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Carbon Fiber Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Production

2.2 Carbon Fiber Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Carbon Fiber Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Carbon Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Carbon Fiber Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Carbon Fiber Production by Regions

4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Production by Regions

4.2 United States

4.3 Europe

4.4 China

4.5 Japan

4.6 Other Regions

Chapter Five: Carbon Fiber Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Carbon Fiber Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Carbon Fiber Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Carbon Fiber Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Carbon Fiber Revenue by Type

6.3 Carbon Fiber Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Carbon Fiber Breakdown Dada by Application

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Toray

8.1.1 Toray Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber

8.1.4 Carbon Fiber Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 ZOLTEK (Toray)

8.2.1 ZOLTEK (Toray) Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber

8.2.4 Carbon Fiber Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Mitsubishi Rayon

8.3.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber

8.3.4 Carbon Fiber Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Toho Tenax (Teijin)

8.4.1 Toho Tenax (Teijin) Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber

8.4.4 Carbon Fiber Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Hexcel

8.5.1 Hexcel Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber

8.5.4 Carbon Fiber Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Formosa Plastics Corp

8.6.1 Formosa Plastics Corp Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbon Fiber

8.6.4 Carbon Fiber Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Carbon Fiber Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Carbon Fiber Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Carbon Fiber Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Carbon Fiber Upstream Market

11.2 Carbon Fiber Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Carbon Fiber Distributors

11.5 Carbon Fiber Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

