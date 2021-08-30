Global Golden Aluminum Housed Resistors Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Golden Aluminum Housed Resistors Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Golden Aluminum Housed Resistors Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Golden Aluminum Housed Resistors, also called Chassis mount resistor is an electrical component used to resist the flow of electric current and they have a stated value of resistance. In it high power wirewound resistors are housed in a finned metal case that can be bolted to a metal chassis for effective dissipation of heat generated from the component.
This report focuses on Golden Aluminum Housed Resistors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Golden Aluminum Housed Resistors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Anaren
AVX
Honeywell
KEMET
Ohmite
TE Connectivity
TT Electronics
Vishay
Yageo
Bourns Inc.
Murata
Stackpole Electronics
Johanson Dielectrics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Segment by Type
Wirewound
Foil Resistors
Other Technologies
Segment by Application
Motor Control
Braking Systems
Others
