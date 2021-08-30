Global Messaging Platform Market Revenue Status and Outlook by 2025

Messaging platforms provide email functionality as well as a growing range of additional capabilities, which may include, but are not limited to: security, collaboration tools, instant messaging (IM), unified communications (UC), social media integration, conferencing, archiving and retention, and more.

Due to the proliferation of mobile device users, messaging platforms have become a necessity for performing business and activities.

In 2018, the global Messaging Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Messaging Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Messaging Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Atmail

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Zimbra

IceWarp

Ipswitch

Rockliffe

Openwave Messaging

Novell

Open-Xchange

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Enterprise Messaging Platforms

Messaging Platforms for Service Providers

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Messaging Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Messaging Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

