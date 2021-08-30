Global Multi-head Automatic Embroidery Machine Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Multi-head Automatic Embroidery Machine Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.
The multi-head automatic embroidery machine is a computerized device assembled with multiple needles and cylinder arm embroidery heads. It is ideal for commercial use, high output production, and utilized for a variety of applications. Automatic embroidery machine helps in minimizing production cost and time without over capitalizing the workspace.
The global Multi-head Automatic Embroidery Machine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Multi-head Automatic Embroidery Machine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Multi-head Automatic Embroidery Machine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Barudan
Stitch It International
Tajima Group
Richpeace Group
Unix Stitchmachines
ZSK Stickmaschinen
Axiom
ColDesi
Texmac
Hirsch
Pantograms
Hefeng Machines
Honglie Electronic Machinery
RiCOMA (Shenzhen)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Two
Four
Six
Eight
Others
Segment by Application
Fashion Industry
Textile Industry
Others
