Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A sleeping bag is a bag used as a bed by those who engage in outdoor recreation activities such as camping, hiking, or climbing. It is similar to a blanket and used as a protection against wind, cold weather, and rain during outdoor expeditions. The camping sleeping bags vary in terms of size, insulation, and design. Two types of insulation materials are used to make camping sleeping bags: natural down fill and synthetic fill. Natural down fill bags weigh less and retain more heat, but they are costlier than synthetic fill bags and cannot be used in moist conditions. Synthetic fill bags absorb less water and are more resilient. However, they weigh more and cannot be compressed easily. This report studies the camping sleeping bags market.
This report focuses on Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sleepingo
Wildhorn
Blackpine Sports
Hyke & Byke
Browning Camping
Sierra Designs
Cloeman
Exxel Outdoors
TETON SPORTS
Alpkit
Vango
MalloMe
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
by Materials
Synthetic
Cotton
Wool
by Shaps
Mummy Sleeping Bags
Rectangular Sleeping Bags
Barrel Sleeping Bags
Segment by Application
Backyard Camping
RV Camping
Backpacking
