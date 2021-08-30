Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A sleeping bag is a bag used as a bed by those who engage in outdoor recreation activities such as camping, hiking, or climbing. It is similar to a blanket and used as a protection against wind, cold weather, and rain during outdoor expeditions. The camping sleeping bags vary in terms of size, insulation, and design. Two types of insulation materials are used to make camping sleeping bags: natural down fill and synthetic fill. Natural down fill bags weigh less and retain more heat, but they are costlier than synthetic fill bags and cannot be used in moist conditions. Synthetic fill bags absorb less water and are more resilient. However, they weigh more and cannot be compressed easily. This report studies the camping sleeping bags market.

The global Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bags market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sleepingo

Wildhorn

Blackpine Sports

Hyke & Byke

Browning Camping

Sierra Designs

Cloeman

Exxel Outdoors

TETON SPORTS

Alpkit

Vango

MalloMe

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Materials

Synthetic

Cotton

Wool

by Shaps

Mummy Sleeping Bags

Rectangular Sleeping Bags

Barrel Sleeping Bags

Segment by Application

Backyard Camping

RV Camping

Backpacking

