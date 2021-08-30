Global Outdoor LED Smart Lighting Solution Market Split by Product Types, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share Analysis during the Forecast Year 2023

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Outdoor LED Smart Lighting Solution market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Outdoor LED Smart Lighting Solution market for 2018-2023.

Smart lighting is a lighting technology designed for energy efficiency. This may include high efficiency fixtures and automated controls that make adjustments based on conditions such as occupancy or daylight availability. Lighting is the deliberate application of light to achieve some aesthetic or practical effect. It includes task lighting, accent lighting, and general lighting.

19% of energy use in the world is used for lighting, and 6% of greenhouse emissions in the world derive from this energy used for lighting. In the United States, 65 percent of energy consumption is used by commercial and industrial sectors, and 22 percent of this is used for lighting. The advances achieved in photonics are already transforming society just as electronics revolutionized the world in recent decades and it will continue to contribute more in the future. The outdoor light emitting diode smart lighting market is growing because of the low cost of the LED and efficient working of it. LEDs are small, solid light bulbs which are extremely energy efficient and long lasting. The long life of LED lamps is attractive.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Outdoor LED Smart Lighting Solution will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by application:

Street Lighting

Landscape Lighting

Stadium

Parking

Waterways

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Philips Lighting Holding

Acuity Brands

General Electric

Osram Licht

Honeywell

Cooper Industries

Schneider Electric

Digital Lumens

Vision

Lutron Electronics Company

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Outdoor LED Smart Lighting Solution market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Outdoor LED Smart Lighting Solution market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Outdoor LED Smart Lighting Solution players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Outdoor LED Smart Lighting Solution with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Outdoor LED Smart Lighting Solution submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

