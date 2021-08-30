Global Security Screening Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Security Screening Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Security Screening Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Security Screening development in United States, Europe and China.

Security screening market is considered as one of the most important sectors as it involves the individual’s security at places such as airports, railways, stadiums, public places, border checkpoints, government applications, and private sectors, among others. Security screening helps to avoid financial, economic, and human loss. There has been an increase in unethical and unlawful practices in the world and this can be controlled with the help of the security screening products such as full body X-ray scanners, explosive trace detectors, electromagnetic metal detectors.

In 2018, the global Security Screening market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

L3

Nuctech

AS&E

Smiths Group

Rapiscan Systems

Safran

Adani

Westminster

Astrophysics

CEIA

Analogic

OSI Systems

NEXT Biometric

Argus TrueID

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cargo & Vehicle Inspection

Parcel Inspection

Personnel Inspection

Explosives & Narcotics Detectionx

Liquid Inspection

Radioactive Substances Monitor

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Airport

Other Public Transportation

Large Stadium/Facility

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

