Global Tents and Shelters Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Tents and Shelters Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Tents and Shelters Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A tent is a shelter consisting of sheets of fabric or other material draped over or attached to a frame of poles or attached to a supporting rope. While smaller tents may be free-standing or attached to the ground, large tents are usually anchored using guy ropes tied to stakes or tent pegs.
Tents range in size from one-person bivouac structures for a hiker to sleep in, to huge (circus) tents capable of seating thousands of people. Common camping tents generally have sleeping space for one to ten people.
This report focuses on Tents and Shelters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tents and Shelters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Alpkit
AMG GROUP
Berghaus
Blackpine Sports
Browning Camping
Coleman
East Inflatables
Exxel Outdoors
Guangzhou Barry Industrial
Heimplanet
Hyke & Byke
Kampa
Mont
Oase Outdoors
Sierra Designs
TETON SPORTS
Zempire
Zhonghai Minsheng
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Conventional Tents
Inflatable Tents
Segment by Application
Personal Use
Commercial Use
Military
Medical Camps
Others
