Global Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods Market Revenue Expected to Grow at a Significant CAGR During 2018-2028

According to the latest market report published by Future Market Insights titled ‘Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028’, revenue generated from the whole grain & high fiber foods market has been estimated to be valued at over US$ 43,714.3 Mn in 2018, which is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2018-2028).

Consumers’ rising awareness about the close association between food and health has been turning out to be one of the most important social developments in the recent past. Various factors such as busy lifestyles adopted by consumers, rise in the obese population, and consumption of unhealthy food have been driving the consumers to shift to healthy diets. Consumers take into account the type of food that they consumer on a day-to-day basis. As a result, products such as whole grain & high fiber foods have been gaining traction over the past couple of years among their target customers. Whole grain & high fiber foods are those products that have been processed into finished products sourced from whole grains or high fiber sources such as seeds & nuts. These whole grain and high fiber foods contain minimum 51% of whole grains or 10-15% of dietary fiber. These include products such as bakery, breakfast cereals, pastas, and savory snacks. Whole Grain & high fiber foods can also be sourced from multiple whole grain sources. Only finished and packaged products have been considered in the market for whole grain & high fiber foods, and the volume is based on the weight of the entire finished product.

Ask The [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-2954

The importance of whole grain & high fiber foods in the bakery segment has been enduring, owing to the rise in the number of diet conscious consumers. Whole grain & high fiber foods have a wide range of applications in the production of various bakery products such as breads, cakes & pastries, baking ingredients & mixes, and other bakery frozen products.

On the basis of source, the whole grain & high fiber foods market is segmented into maize, wheat, brown rice, oats, rye, barley, quinoa, and multi-grain. In 2017, the wheat source segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 27.0%, and is expected to do so throughout the forecast period. By flavour, the fruit segment is estimated to account for a 39.7% value share of the global whole grain & high fiber foods market in 2018. The food and beverages segment is expected to register a growth rate of 5.1% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

On the basis of product type, the bakery products segment is estimated to account for a more significant growth rate in the global whole grain & high fiber foods market over the forecast period. On the basis of region, the North American region has been estimated to dominate the whole grain & high fiber foods market, accounting for a significant revenue share of 24.3% in 2018, followed by Latin America in the global whole grain & high fiber foods market.

Macro-economic Market Factors Impacting the Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods Market A majority of the manufacturers have been positioning themselves as health promoting companies in line with global changes in dietary guidelines The changing regulatory scenario has drastically affected the consumption of whole grain and high fiber foods, especially in North America. Over the past year, the sales of whole grain and high fiber foods have skyrocketed, and manufacturers are increasingly positioning themselves as healthy companies. With the changes in guidelines, a major impact has been seen on product labelling and the marketing of products as a part of the health & wellness sector.

According to the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 50% grains consumed by consumers should be whole grains to ensure proper nutritional supply to the body. Following these changes, health conscious consumers have very religiously started following this recommended consumption of whole grains and high fiber foods, which has resulted in an exponential surge in whole grain cookies and crisp product types.

New technological processes are being adopted by manufacturers New technologies are being developed that are aimed at utilizing the by-products of the milling industry to isolate active compounds for specific food applications, or altogether transform these components into forms that can be easily incorporated in food products without disturbing their texture and other characteristics. Other technologies developed are separating the right particle size whole grain flours for baking applications.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2954

Key Producers of Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods Some of the major companies operating in the whole grain & high fiber foods market space are Kellog Company, Nestlé S.A., Mondelez International, General Mills Inc., The Quaker Oats Company, Kind LLC, EDNA International, La Brea Bakery Inc., George Weston Limited, Barilla G.e. R. Fratelli S.p.A., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Riviana Foods Inc., Mckee Foods, Pinnacle Foods Inc., Warburtons Limited, and others.