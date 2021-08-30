“Health and beauty Retailing in Turkey, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″. provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Turkey retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Turkey health and beauty industry.

Health & beauty is the fifth largest sector in the Turkish retail industry, accounting for 4.1% of total retail sales in 2017. Sector sales stood at TL28.7 billion in 2017 and are projected to grow the fastest at 11.8% CAGR during 2017-2022, reaching TL50 billion by 2022.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in health and beauty category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in health and beauty sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in health and beauty sector.

Scope

– Turkey retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2017-2022

– Sector is estimated to grow the fastest, supported by growing private spending

– Entry of international brands and growing e-commerce boost category sales

– Government initiatives to provide better healthcare environment set to drive growth

– Drugstores and health & beauty stores set to dominate during the forecast period

– Growing internet penetration in Turkey drives strong online sales

– The sector is fragmented with the top 10 retailers accounting for 18.3% share in 2017

– Gratis was both the largest and fastest-growing retailer in 2017.

