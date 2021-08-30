Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth by Charles River, IQVIA, Medpace & more
Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
Healthcare contract research outsourcing provides support to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries in the form of research services outsourced.
In 2018, the global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Charles River
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
IQVIA
Medpace
Pharmaceutical Product Development
Syneos Health
PAREXEL International Corporation
ICON plc
PRA Health Sciences
Envigo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Regulatory Service
Medical Writing
Pharmacovigilance
Site Management Protocol
Clinical Trial Service
Clinical Data Management & Biometrics
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Biotechnology Companies
Medical Device Companies
Pharmaceutical Companies
Academic institutes & government organizations
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Regulatory Service
1.4.3 Medical Writing
1.4.4 Pharmacovigilance
1.4.5 Site Management Protocol
1.4.6 Clinical Trial Service
1.4.7 Clinical Data Management & Biometrics
1.4.8 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Biotechnology Companies
1.5.3 Medical Device Companies
1.5.4 Pharmaceutical Companies
1.5.5 Academic institutes & government organizations
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size
2.2 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Key Players in China
7.3 China Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size by Type
7.4 China Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Key Players in India
10.3 India Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size by Type
10.4 India Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Charles River
12.1.1 Charles River Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Introduction
12.1.4 Charles River Revenue in Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Charles River Recent Development
12.2 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
12.2.1 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Introduction
12.2.4 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Revenue in Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Recent Development
12.3 IQVIA
12.3.1 IQVIA Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Introduction
12.3.4 IQVIA Revenue in Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 IQVIA Recent Development
12.4 Medpace
12.4.1 Medpace Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Introduction
12.4.4 Medpace Revenue in Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Medpace Recent Development
12.5 Pharmaceutical Product Development
12.5.1 Pharmaceutical Product Development Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Introduction
12.5.4 Pharmaceutical Product Development Revenue in Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Pharmaceutical Product Development Recent Development
12.6 Syneos Health
12.6.1 Syneos Health Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Introduction
12.6.4 Syneos Health Revenue in Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Syneos Health Recent Development
12.7 PAREXEL International Corporation
12.7.1 PAREXEL International Corporation Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Introduction
12.7.4 PAREXEL International Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 PAREXEL International Corporation Recent Development
12.8 ICON plc
12.8.1 ICON plc Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Introduction
12.8.4 ICON plc Revenue in Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 ICON plc Recent Development
12.9 PRA Health Sciences
12.9.1 PRA Health Sciences Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Introduction
12.9.4 PRA Health Sciences Revenue in Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 PRA Health Sciences Recent Development
12.10 Envigo
12.10.1 Envigo Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Introduction
12.10.4 Envigo Revenue in Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Envigo Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
