Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth by Charles River, IQVIA, Medpace & more

Healthcare contract research outsourcing provides support to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries in the form of research services outsourced.

In 2018, the global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Charles River

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

IQVIA

Medpace

Pharmaceutical Product Development

Syneos Health

PAREXEL International Corporation

ICON plc

PRA Health Sciences

Envigo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Regulatory Service

Medical Writing

Pharmacovigilance

Site Management Protocol

Clinical Trial Service

Clinical Data Management & Biometrics

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic institutes & government organizations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

