Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Share, Size, Revenue Analysis and Forecast by Regions
This report focuses on the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
In 2017, the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
EMC Corporation(US)
Huawei(China)
Atlantis Computing(UK)
Cisco Systems(US)
DataCore Software Corporation(US)
Fujitsu(Japan)
Gridstore(US)
Hitachi Data Systems(Japan)
Nutanix(US)
SimpliVity(US)
Scale Computing(US)
Maxta(US)
StorMagic(UK)
Lenovo(China)
Pivot3(US)
Vmware(US)
NetApp(US)
Synology(China)
Advanced Micro Devices(US)
Diamanti(US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solution
Software
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Data Protection
Data Center Consolidation
Cloud Computing
Virtualization
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Solution
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Data Protection
1.5.3 Data Center Consolidation
1.5.4 Cloud Computing
1.5.5 Virtualization
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Size
2.2 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Continued…
