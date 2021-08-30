Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market 2019 Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress, The Future Of Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas by ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell & more

In 2018, the global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric Se

Siemens AG

Endress+Hauser AG

General Electric Co.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp

Cisco Systems Inc

National Instruments Corporation

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. Kg

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

Advanced Process Control

Safety Automation

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.