InfiniBand Market Analysis and In Depth Study by Type, End-use Sector, Regions, Companies, Price and Forecast 2025

InfiniBand specification is low-latency, high-bandwidth interconnect which has also usage in different input/output networks including storage area networks and cluster networks. Thousands of data centers, high-performance compute clusters and embedded applications are additionally propelling the market.

The Global InfiniBand market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Asia and Middle East, Europe and Latin America. Particularly North America , is one of the fastest growing markets for InfiniBand, which the maximum growth rate followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

This report focuses on the global InfiniBand status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the InfiniBand development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Mellanox

Intel

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single Data Rate

Double Data Rate

Quad Data Rate

Fourteen Data Rate

Enhanced Data Rate

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global InfiniBand status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the InfiniBand development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

