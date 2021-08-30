Intelligent Transportation Management System Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth by Siemens, Garmin, Denso & more
Market Depth Research titled Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
In 2018, the global Intelligent Transportation Management System market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Intelligent Transportation Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Transportation Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Thales
Siemens
Garmin
Kapsch Trafficcom
Tomtom International
Cubic
Q-Free
Efkon
Flir Systems
Denso
Geotoll
Electricfeel
Doublemap
Bestmile
Nutonomy
Iteris
Ricardo
Savari
Transcore
Lanner Electronics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Advanced Traffic Management System
Advanced Traveler Information System
ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System
Advanced Public Transportation System
Commercial Vehicle Operation
Market segment by Application, split into
Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring
Intelligent Traffic Control
Collision Avoidance
Parking Management
Passenger Information Management
Ticketing Management
Emergency Vehicle Notification
Automotive Telematics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Intelligent Transportation Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Intelligent Transportation Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Transportation Management System are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Advanced Traffic Management System
1.4.3 Advanced Traveler Information System
1.4.4 ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System
1.4.5 Advanced Public Transportation System
1.4.6 Commercial Vehicle Operation
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring
1.5.3 Intelligent Traffic Control
1.5.4 Collision Avoidance
1.5.5 Parking Management
1.5.6 Passenger Information Management
1.5.7 Ticketing Management
1.5.8 Emergency Vehicle Notification
1.5.9 Automotive Telematics
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size
2.2 Intelligent Transportation Management System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Intelligent Transportation Management System Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Intelligent Transportation Management System Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligent Transportation Management System Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Intelligent Transportation Management System Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Intelligent Transportation Management System Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Intelligent Transportation Management System Key Players in China
7.3 China Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type
7.4 China Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Intelligent Transportation Management System Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Intelligent Transportation Management System Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Intelligent Transportation Management System Key Players in India
10.3 India Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type
10.4 India Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Intelligent Transportation Management System Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Thales
12.1.1 Thales Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
12.1.4 Thales Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Thales Recent Development
12.2 Siemens
12.2.1 Siemens Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
12.2.4 Siemens Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.3 Garmin
12.3.1 Garmin Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
12.3.4 Garmin Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Garmin Recent Development
12.4 Kapsch Trafficcom
12.4.1 Kapsch Trafficcom Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
12.4.4 Kapsch Trafficcom Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Kapsch Trafficcom Recent Development
12.5 Tomtom International
12.5.1 Tomtom International Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
12.5.4 Tomtom International Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Tomtom International Recent Development
12.6 Cubic
12.6.1 Cubic Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
12.6.4 Cubic Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Cubic Recent Development
12.7 Q-Free
12.7.1 Q-Free Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
12.7.4 Q-Free Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Q-Free Recent Development
12.8 Efkon
12.8.1 Efkon Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
12.8.4 Efkon Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Efkon Recent Development
12.9 Flir Systems
12.9.1 Flir Systems Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
12.9.4 Flir Systems Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Flir Systems Recent Development
12.10 Denso
12.10.1 Denso Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
12.10.4 Denso Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Denso Recent Development
12.11 Geotoll
12.12 Electricfeel
12.13 Doublemap
12.14 Bestmile
12.15 Nutonomy
12.16 Iteris
12.17 Ricardo
12.18 Savari
12.19 Transcore
12.20 Lanner Electronics
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
