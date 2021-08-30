Ischemic Stroke Market Dynamics, Segment Analysis with CAGR Growth, Industry Share and Forecast to 2023

The Global Market for Ischemic Stroke is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.3% during the forecast period 2017-2023. Ischemic Stroke Market research report: by diagnosis (CT, MRI, carotid ultrasound, cerebral angiography), drug class (tissue plasminogen activator, anticoagulant, antiplatelet, antihypertensive), surgery, end user – Global forecast till 2023

Ischemic Stroke Market – Highlights

Rising cases of Ischemia Stroke are driving the demand for surgical procedures in stroke treatment. Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and advancements in surgical procedures are the key factors boosting the growth of the global ischemic stroke market. High cost of the surgical procedures and excessive usage of medication for the treatment of ischemic stroke are hindering the market growth.

Ischemic Strokes occur because of an obstruction within a blood vessel supplying blood to the brain. The underlying condition of this type of obstruction is the development of fat deposits lining the vessel walls, which is known as atherosclerosis.

Ischemic Stroke Market – Key Players

The emergence of new and cost-effective medication options for the treatment of ischemic stroke could open up new opportunities to the new players in the global ischemic stroke market. Additionally, emerging markets, such as India and China, could also open new opportunities to new players.

Some of key the players in the Americas ischemic stroke market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Medtronic plc (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Cordis Corporation (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Genentech, Inc. (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Sanofi (France), Covidien plc (Ireland), Philips Healthcare (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Penumbra, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare (U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd (Japan), Biogen (U.S.), Daiichi Sankyo (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), and others

Ischemic Stroke Market – Regional Analysis

The Global Ischemic Stroke Market consists of countries namely America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas has emerged as the largest market for the global ischemic stroke owing to the favorable government initiatives, technological innovations, and increasing demand for ischemic stroke products. According to the American Heart Association, ischemic stroke is among the top three causes of death in the U.S. and Canada, nearly 795,000 patients suffering from strokes are treated in the 2014.

Europe is the second largest global ischemic stroke market owing to the advancements in the surgical devices technology along with the rising occurrence of acute ischemia stroke cases among the patients. In the European Union, over 31 million people are living with diabetes aged between 20 and 79. This signifies an average diabetes prevalence rate of 8.6% of the adult population. Some other factors driving the market includes the growing percentage of diabetes mellitus population mainly in the developed countries of Europe

Asia Pacific is anticipated to unfold as the most promising market for the global ischemic stroke owing to increasing prevalence of stroke cases in this region. China and India are considered as a big market for ischemic stroke within the forecast period. Manufacturers are expanding their operations in Asia Pacific region as these regions hold immense potential for the market growth.

The Middle East region is expected to grow at a faster rate due to the factors such as the extensive development of healthcare infrastructure and growing emphasis on research and development in the healthcare sector.

Ischemic Stroke Market – Segmentation

The Ischemic Stroke is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, drug class, surgery and end-users.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is segmented into Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), carotid ultrasound, cerebral angiography, electrocardiography, echocardiography, and others.

On the basis of the drug class, the market is segmented into tissue plasminogen activator, anticoagulant, antiplatelet, antihypertensive, and others

On the basis of the surgery, the market is segmented into carotid endarterectomy, angioplasty, and endovascular mechanical thrombectomy

On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical institutes, research organization, and others.

Major Table of Content

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Continued….

