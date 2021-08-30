Medical Transcription IT Spending Market 2019 is set for Expansion by 2025: Acusis, IMedX, 3M, Voxtab, MModal, Nuance Communications
In 2018, the global Medical Transcription IT Spending market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Medical Transcription IT Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Transcription IT Spending development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Acusis
IMedX
3M
Voxtab
MModal
Nuance Communications
Precyse
Accuro
Amphion Medical
Bytescribe
Ascend Healthcare Systems
Global Medical Transcription
Scribe Healthcare Technologies
Sterling Transcription
Transtech Medical Solutions
DICT8
CBTSI
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
EMR / EHR
PACS
RIS
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Physician Practices
Clinical Laboratories
Academic Medical Centers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Medical Transcription IT Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Medical Transcription IT Spending development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Transcription IT Spending are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
