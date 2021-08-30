Menswear Market 2019 Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress, The Future Of Menswear by Gap, H&M, Nike, Burberry & more
Market Depth Research titled Global Menswear Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
The global Menswear market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Menswear market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
Get a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=1033010
This report studies the global market size of Menswear in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Menswear in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Menswear market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Menswear market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Gap
H&M
Inditex (Zara)
Kering
LVMH
Nike
PVH
Adidas
Burberry
Hermès
Michael Kors
Prada
Ralph Lauren
Uniqlo.
Request Methodology of this report @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-methodolgy?productID=1033010
Market size by Product
Tops
Bottom wear
Coats, jackets, and suits
Intimates and sleepwear
Accessories and others
Market size by End User
Online
Brand stores
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Menswear market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Menswear market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Menswear companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Menswear submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Menswear are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/1033010/global-menswear-market-2
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Menswear market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Menswear Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Menswear Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Tops
1.4.3 Bottom wear
1.4.4 Coats, jackets, and suits
1.4.5 Intimates and sleepwear
1.4.6 Accessories and others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Menswear Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Online
1.5.3 Brand stores
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Menswear Market Size
2.1.1 Global Menswear Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Menswear Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Menswear Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Menswear Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Menswear Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Menswear Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Menswear Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Menswear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Menswear Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Menswear Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Menswear Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Menswear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Menswear Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Menswear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Menswear Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Menswear Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Menswear Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Menswear Sales by Product
4.2 Global Menswear Revenue by Product
4.3 Menswear Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Menswear Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Menswear by Countries
6.1.1 North America Menswear Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Menswear Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Menswear by Product
6.3 North America Menswear by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Menswear by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Menswear Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Menswear Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Menswear by Product
7.3 Europe Menswear by End User
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Menswear by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Menswear Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Menswear Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Menswear by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Menswear by End User
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Menswear by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Menswear Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Menswear Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Menswear by Product
9.3 Central & South America Menswear by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Menswear by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Menswear Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Menswear Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Menswear by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Menswear by End User
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Gap
11.1.1 Gap Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Gap Menswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Gap Menswear Products Offered
11.1.5 Gap Recent Development
11.2 H&M
11.2.1 H&M Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 H&M Menswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 H&M Menswear Products Offered
11.2.5 H&M Recent Development
11.3 Inditex (Zara)
11.3.1 Inditex (Zara) Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Inditex (Zara) Menswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Inditex (Zara) Menswear Products Offered
11.3.5 Inditex (Zara) Recent Development
11.4 Kering
11.4.1 Kering Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Kering Menswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Kering Menswear Products Offered
11.4.5 Kering Recent Development
11.5 LVMH
11.5.1 LVMH Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 LVMH Menswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 LVMH Menswear Products Offered
11.5.5 LVMH Recent Development
11.6 Nike
11.6.1 Nike Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Nike Menswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Nike Menswear Products Offered
11.6.5 Nike Recent Development
11.7 PVH
11.7.1 PVH Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 PVH Menswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 PVH Menswear Products Offered
11.7.5 PVH Recent Development
11.8 Adidas
11.8.1 Adidas Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Adidas Menswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Adidas Menswear Products Offered
11.8.5 Adidas Recent Development
11.9 Burberry
11.9.1 Burberry Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Burberry Menswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Burberry Menswear Products Offered
11.9.5 Burberry Recent Development
11.10 Hermès
11.10.1 Hermès Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Hermès Menswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Hermès Menswear Products Offered
11.10.5 Hermès Recent Development
11.11 Michael Kors
11.12 Prada
11.13 Ralph Lauren
11.14 Uniqlo
12 Future Forecast
12.1 Menswear Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Menswear Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.1.2 Global Menswear Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.2 Menswear Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global Menswear Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.2.2 Global Menswear Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.3 Menswear Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America Menswear Forecast
12.5 Europe Menswear Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Menswear Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Menswear Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Menswear Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Menswear Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
About Us
Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.
Contact Us
Gasper James
304, S Jones Blvd,
Las Vegas,
NV 89107, USA
US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com