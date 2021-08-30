MPoS Terminals Market 2019

Mobile POS (mPOS) terminals are specialized integrated mobile devices (smartphones and tablets) that function as electronic point of sale terminals. These specialized mobile devices can also be transformed into payment terminals through use of sleeves or dongles. Equipped with capabilities such as RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), Wi-Fi, smart card, and VoIP (Voice Internet Protocol), mobile POS terminals are additionally used to manage inventory/assets, send and receive invoices, send digitize notes, and capture signatures at counters. These capabilities allow mPOS terminals to accept payments even remotely through wireless applications. Advancements in payment technologies coupled with the move towards EMV (Europay, MasterCard, Visa) chip card payment is expected to fuel market momentum.

Advancements in networking infrastructure coupled with the penetration of affordable internet connectivity across developing regions can be attributed as the key drivers for the growth of mobile POS terminals market over the forecast period. The convergence of card-based and mobile wallet payment modes at the time of the significant growth in smartphone penetration and mobile app demand can be factored as the major driving force behind the transition in the deployment of traditional systems with mPOS terminals.

The global mPoS Terminals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on mPoS Terminals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall mPoS Terminals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ingenico

PAMPOS TERMINALS Technology

SZZT Electronics

Verifone

NEC

Samsung

…

Segment by Type

PoS Terminal

Card Reader

Segment by Application

Restaurants

Hospitality

Health Care

Retail

Warehouse/Distribution

Entertainment

Transportation

Government

Consumer Utility Services

Segment by Regions

North America

United States

China

India

Japan

Key Stakeholders

MPoS Terminals Manufacturers

MPoS Terminals Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

MPoS Terminals Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 mPoS Terminals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of mPoS Terminals

1.2 mPoS Terminals Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global mPoS Terminals Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 PoS Terminal

1.2.3 Card Reader

1.3 mPoS Terminals Segment by Application

1.3.1 mPoS Terminals Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Restaurants

1.3.3 Hospitality

1.3.4 Health Care

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Warehouse/Distribution

1.3.7 Entertainment

1.3.8 Transportation

1.3.9 Government

1.3.10 Consumer Utility Services

1.4 Global mPoS Terminals Market by Region

1.4.1 Global mPoS Terminals Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global mPoS Terminals Market Size

1.5.1 Global mPoS Terminals Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global mPoS Terminals Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in mPoS Terminals Business

7.1 Ingenico

7.1.1 Ingenico mPoS Terminals Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 mPoS Terminals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Ingenico mPoS Terminals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 PAMPOS TERMINALS Technology

7.2.1 PAMPOS TERMINALS Technology mPoS Terminals Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 mPoS Terminals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 PAMPOS TERMINALS Technology mPoS Terminals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SZZT Electronics

7.3.1 SZZT Electronics mPoS Terminals Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 mPoS Terminals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SZZT Electronics mPoS Terminals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Verifone

7.4.1 Verifone mPoS Terminals Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 mPoS Terminals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Verifone mPoS Terminals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 NEC

7.5.1 NEC mPoS Terminals Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 mPoS Terminals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 NEC mPoS Terminals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Samsung

7.6.1 Samsung mPoS Terminals Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 mPoS Terminals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Samsung mPoS Terminals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

