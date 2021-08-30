Multiplay Service Market Trends in Africa and the Middle East

“Multiplay Service Market Trends in Africa & the Middle East”, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the multiplay market in the Africa and the Middle East. It delivers deep qualitative and quantitative insight into the multiplay market in the region, analyzing key trends and strategies adopted by service providers.

Compared to other global regions, Africa and the Middle East (AME) has the lowest multiplay household penetration, estimated at 5.3%. The presence of a vast number of under-developed economies with very low per-capita incomes and relatively low fixed broadband penetration levels, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), is a major factor behind the low levels of multiplay adoption. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has several countries such as Israel and the UAE which are leading fixed broadband adoption and are driving opportunities for multiplay growth. Governments in several AME countries, such as Niger, Cameroon and Cote d’Ivoire, among others, have initiated fiber-optic backbone projects to improve fixed broadband connectivity. This will support investments from telcos for the expansion of fixed broadband services and drive multiplay offerings across the region. Furthermore, increasing adoption of pay-TV services and local loop unbundling (LLU) regulations will promote multiplay adoption in the AME.

– Section 1: Africa and the Middle East in a global context; looks at the multiplay market in a global context, focusing on penetration and service adoption trends.

– Section 2: Multiplay market in the Africa and the Middle East; provides a detailed description of the multiplay market in Africa and the Middle East, looking at subscriber growth, penetration trends, and service adoption by type of package.

– Section 3: Multiplay revenue evolution in the Africa and the Middle East; analyzes the average monthly spends on three different type of packages and revenue trends over 2018-2023.

– Section 4: Country Profiles; analyzes main ARPU and revenue trends in South Africa for the 2017-2023 period.

– Key findings: the Insider concludes with a number of key findings for multiplay service providers in Africa and the Middle East.

Scope

– Africa and the Middle East (AME) is characterized by a vast disparity in the maturity of fixed broadband infrastructure levels and has the lowest multiplay household penetration in comparison to other global regions, with a penetration level of 5.3% in 2018.

– Double-play will account for bulk of the multiplay service revenue, with a 61.6% share, followed by triple-play with a 36.7% share. Due to the infancy of the multiplay market, double-play is expected to grow its share of total revenue in 2023 to 76.0% as fixed broadband connectivity improves across the AME region.

– Multiplay household penetration in the AME will grow substantially during the 2018-2023 period, driven by growing fixed broadband adoption supported by national broadband plans and installation of submarine cable systems throughout AME.

