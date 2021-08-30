Multiple Sclerosis: Dynamic Market Forecast to 2026

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a rapidly evolving field in which new developments are constantly influencing the market landscape.

The Dynamic Market Forecast is designed to help clients stay abreast of the latest news in the MS space, including regulatory, commercial, and clinical events as well as understand how all of these events will impact the projected market forecast.

Scope

The Key Events covered in this MS Dynamic Market Forecast include –

– Patent expiration of Gilenya in 2019 and Aubagio in 2023 will affect sales in the 7MM

– Market launch of the second generation S1P receptor modulators, with same MOA as Gilenya will increase competition.

– Two additional anti-CD20 mAbs, similar to marketed Roche’s Ocrevus are expected to launch

– Positive Phase IIb Trial Results of evobrutinib and its novel MOA could offer a new treatment option for MS patients.

Components of the slide deck include –

– Timeline of market-impacting events

– Key clinical trial landscape updates

– Detailed analysis of the most impactful events, including new primary research to gain Key Opinion Leader perspective

– Overview of updates to the forecast model based on anticipated future impact of events

– Forward-looking events calendar listing expected key updates to the MS competitive space through October 2018-October 2019

Other events included in the analysis include –

– Regulatory filings

– Approval decisions

– Pricing changes

– Patent litigation

– Clinical trial data announcements

– Clinical trial failures

– Clinical trial timeline updates.

Companies Mentioned:

Novartis

AB Science

Celgene

Actelion

Biogen

MedDay

Alkermes

GeNeuro

TG Therapeutics

MedicNova

Merck Serono

Merck KGaA

Sanofi

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma’s

Teva

Servier

Santhera

AbbVie

Serono

