Next Generation OSS & BSS Market In Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Analysis

Next Generation OSS & BSS Market – 2019

Description :

In 2018, the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Next Generation OSS & BSS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next Generation OSS & BSS development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture plc

Amdocs

Capgemini SE

CSG System International

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Revenue Management

Service Fulfilment

Service Assurance

Customer Management

Network Management Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Cable & Satellite

Fixed & Wireless

Mobile

MVNO/MVNE

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Next Generation OSS & BSS are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Available Customizations

With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Next Generation OSS & BSS market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Revenue Management

1.4.3 Service Fulfilment

1.4.4 Service Assurance

1.4.5 Customer Management

1.4.6 Network Management Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Cable & Satellite

1.5.3 Fixed & Wireless

1.5.4 Mobile

1.5.5 MVNO/MVNE

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size

2.2 Next Generation OSS & BSS Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Next Generation OSS & BSS Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Next Generation OSS & BSS Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Accenture plc

12.1.1 Accenture plc Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Next Generation OSS & BSS Introduction

12.1.4 Accenture plc Revenue in Next Generation OSS & BSS Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Accenture plc Recent Development

12.2 Amdocs

12.2.1 Amdocs Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Next Generation OSS & BSS Introduction

12.2.4 Amdocs Revenue in Next Generation OSS & BSS Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Amdocs Recent Development

12.3 Capgemini SE

12.3.1 Capgemini SE Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Next Generation OSS & BSS Introduction

12.3.4 Capgemini SE Revenue in Next Generation OSS & BSS Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Capgemini SE Recent Development

12.4 CSG System International

12.4.1 CSG System International Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Next Generation OSS & BSS Introduction

12.4.4 CSG System International Revenue in Next Generation OSS & BSS Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 CSG System International Recent Development

12.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE)

12.5.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Next Generation OSS & BSS Introduction

12.5.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) Revenue in Next Generation OSS & BSS Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) Recent Development

12.6 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

12.6.1 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Next Generation OSS & BSS Introduction

12.6.4 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd Revenue in Next Generation OSS & BSS Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd Recent Development

Continued …

