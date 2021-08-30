Pavement Overlay Fabrics Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2028

Pavement Overlay Fabrics Market: Introduction

Pavement overlay fabrics are the classes of fabrics that are getting adopted in large scale for the maintenance of asphalt pavements. There are numerous factors that challenge the pavement integrity such as age, challenging climatic conditions, oxidation and traffic, among others. These factors reduce asphalt pavement to cracks & potholes. In order to address these industry challenges, pavement overlay fabrics have been introduced in the commercial market. These pavement overlay fabrics are installed & distributed over the existing asphalt layer in the pavement, one side of the pavement overlay fabric is heat-set. This heat treatment of pavement overlay fabrics enables the waterproofing property. After placing the pavement overlay fabric over the existing path, a new layer of hot mix asphalt is directly applied over the pavement overlay fabric. The heat from the asphalt layer enables the passage of liquid from the underlying track coat through the pavement overlay fabrics which further turnovers the fabric as a saturated membrane that creates a molecular bonding between old & new pavement. Application of pavement overlay fabric layer enables numerous exceptional properties in asphalt pavements such as better weather resistance, chemical resistance, long-term stability against the load, an extension of the pavement service life and many more. In the commercial marketplace, these pavement overlay fabrics are fabricated from numerous raw materials out of which polyester & polypropylene are gaining adoption in very large scales. Also, these pavement overlay fabrics are available in different width & thickness that are tailor-made according to the industry needs.

Pavement Overlay Fabrics Market: Market Dynamics

The demand for pavement overlay fabrics is showing an upward trend in the past with an increased number of its usage in numerous applications. It has been expected that the pavement overlay fabrics will follow the same roadmap and will gain attraction during the forecast period. Attributes such as high strength, better puncture resistance, flexibility at low temperature, easy installation & reduction in maintenance cost are the main implicit factors for the growing adoption of pavement overlay fabrics across the globe. Increase in a number of recreational & refurbishment activities of highways is expected to swell the demand for pavement overlay fabrics in the commercial market. Also, new construction projects in the pipeline such as the development of freeways & highways is expected to create growth opportunities for pavement overlay fabrics suppliers & manufacturers present in the value chain. Low awareness amongst the people is one of the prime factors acting as a stumbling block in the pavement overlay fabrics market growth. But this restraining factor will be offset in the long term as regional governments are adopting these novel techniques based on pavement overlay fabrics for the road maintenance practices.

Pavement Overlay Fabrics Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Material type, the Pavement Overlay Fabrics Market can be segmented as:

Polypropylene Fabric

Polyester Fabric

Fiberglass Fabric

PE Fabric

Others

On the basis of Application, the Pavement Overlay Fabrics Market can be segmented as:

Highways

Airport Runways & taxiways

City Streets

Bridge Decks

Parking Decks

Others

Pavement Overlay Fabrics Market: Region Wise Trends

North America & Western Europe are turning out to be the largest markets for the adoption of pavement overlay fabrics. These regions accommodate complex road infrastructure in their cities which requires lots of maintenance activities. Rising road infrastructure in China, India & ASEAN countries is expected to lead to an increase in demand for the usage of pavement overlay fabrics & t. Roads prone to harsh weather condition such as extreme winter is expected to create substantial demand for pavement overlay fabrics in the Eastern European countries. Huge investment through the regional government in the direction of maintaining road infrastructure in MEA & Latin America is expected to create growth opportunities for pavement overlay fabrics manufacturers.

Examples of some of the market participants in the Global Pavement Overlay Fabrics Market identified across the value chain include: