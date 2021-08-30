Personalized Chocolate Confections Driving Demand for Cocoa Butter market

Cocoa is a tropical crop which is native to south and Central America, however is also grown in western Africa and Asian countries. Cocoa product are rich in flavonoids such as catechin and epicathechin monomers, and procyanidin oligomers. For several years the market for powdered beverages has been witnessing slowdown in revenue terms across the globe. This is attributed to insufficient knowledge of the effects of physical and chemical characteristics of the ingredients that are used in manufacturing of powdered beverages.

Cocoa powder and baking chocolates are considered to be the products containing high amount of non-fat cocoa solids i.e. around 10-25%. Cocoa powder is made up of cocoa beans solids which comprise of flavonoid compounds and cocoa butter. The popular types of cocoa mix powder consist of cocoa which is treated from alkali also called as Dutch cocoa thus allowing effective mixing of powders with the cold liquids. Apart from cocoa powder dark chocolate comprise of high amount of non-fat solids 20%-29.5% and is derived from cocoa liquor. The market for cocoa powder is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing its increasing application in chocolate industry.

Global cocoa powder market is segmented on the basis of nature, end use, sales channels and region. On the basis of nature, the global cocoa powder market is segmented into, natural and processed/Dutch process cocoa. The natural cocoa powder is also called as non-alkalized and unsweetened cocoa powder is lighter in color with highly intense flavor. Natural cocoa powder is mostly used for making brownies, cookies and few chocolate cakes.

Processed/Dutch process cocoa is alkali treated powder in order to neutralize its natural acidity and is prominently used for baking purpose. It is reddish brown in color with mild flavor and easily gets dissolved into the liquids. By end use the global cocoa powder market is segment in to industrial, household and commercial application segments. The industrial segment is further sub-segmented into, food and beverages industry. The food industry is further segmented into bakery products, dairy and ice-cream, chocolate and confectionary, desserts and other segments.

Increasing application of cocoa powder in bakery and confectionary industry segment is expected to result in significant revenue generation in the overall market for cocoa powder over the forecast period. The commercial segment is sub-segmented into, hotels, restaurants & cafes (HoReCa) and institutional foods. On the basis of sales channel the global cocoa powder market is segmented into, direct and indirect sales channels. Indirect sales channels are further sub-segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, e-commerce and other retail formats.

On the basis of region the global cocoa powder market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Latin America and Europe are the largest markets for cocoa powder globally attributable to increasing demand for several food products across the regions. Latin America is the largest producer of cocoa worldwide which contributes to overall market growth of the cocoa powder across the region.

Also, popularity of cocoa powder is also attributed to its reasonable price and expanded applications across several food domains. Demand for cocoa powder across the Asia Pacific market is expected to witness lower growth in revenue terms mainly attributable to lower per capita consumption of chocolate across the region.The growth of cocoa powder market across the globe is expected to depict significant growth in the overall market owing to increasing demand for cocoa powder in chocolate and confectionary industry. Cocoa powder is used in confectionary industry as a flavoring and coloring agent. Increasing demand for natural and organic food products will create high demand for natural cocoa powder among consumers across the globe.

The global cocoa powder market is expected to witness limited growth potential across regions such as Western Asia and MEA due to less imports and limited awareness regarding nutritional benefits of cocoa powder. Furthermore, penetration of premium products in confectionery continues to fuel the cocoa powder market growth in food products such as chocolates with high cocoa content, to innovative, flavor bursting, creamy fillings.Variety of cocoa powder have been introduced by the manufacturers and some of the global market players manufacturing cocoa powder market include; Cargill, Incorporated, Blommer Chocolate Company, Dutch Coco, Carlyle Cocoa, United Cocoa Processor, Inc., Indcresa cocoa powder, Moner Cocoa, S.A, Newtown Foods USA and others.

