Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Mar 20, 2019

Petcoke (often abbreviated pet coke or petcoke) is a carbonaceous solid delivered from oil refinery coker units or other cracking processes. Coking processes that can be employed for making petcoke include contact coking, fluid coking, flexicoking and delayed coking. Other coke has traditionally been delivered from coal.

Scope of the Report:The worldwide market for Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ShellValero EnergyConocoPhillipsMPCAsbury CarbonsExxonMobilAminco ResourceOthers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Needle Coke Type

Shot Coke Type

Sponge Coke Type

Honeycomb Coke Type

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power

Cement

Aluminum

Steel

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview1.1 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Introduction1.2 Market Analysis by Type1.2.1 Needle Coke Type

1.2.2 Shot Coke Type

1.2.3 Sponge Coke Type

1.2.4 Honeycomb Coke Type

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications1.3.1 Power

1.3.2 Cement

1.3.3 Aluminum

1.3.4 Steel

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 Shell2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Shell Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Valero Energy2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Valero Energy Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 ConocoPhillips2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 ConocoPhillips Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 MPC2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 MPC Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Asbury Carbons2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Asbury Carbons Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 ExxonMobil2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 ExxonMobil Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Aminco Resource2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Aminco Resource Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

