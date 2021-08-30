Polycarbonate Resins Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2015 – 2025

Polycarbonate Resins are thermoplastic generally derived from phosgene and bisphenol A. Polycarbonate’s properties include ductility, high strength and amorphous. Polycarbonate resins are manufactured by the condensation process of bisphenol A and phosgene. Polycarbonate Resins application has been discovered across various industries such as electrical 7 electronics, automotive, medical and films

Global Polycarbonate Resins Market: Drivers & Restraints

Some of the underlying drivers for the global polycarbonate resins market are identified as growing demand for Blu-Ray discs and demand from the automotive industry. Growth in the demand for environmentally products is expected to drive the demand for polycarbonate resins market. High initial investments and access to licenses are some of the factors hampering the development of new entrants in the polycarbonate resins market. Growing demand for substitutes such as polystyrene is also expected to create threat for polycarbonate resins market.

Global Polycarbonate Resins Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application,the global polycarbonate resins market is segmented into:

Packaging

Optical Media

Medical

Consumer

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Films

Others

Global Polycarbonate Resins Market: Overview

Global carbon fiber reinforced market is expected to expand at CAGR in range of 5% – 9% over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the largest market share coupled with highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of Asia Pacific polycarbonate resin market is due to lack of stringent regulations, low labor cost, and availability of raw materials.

Global Polycarbonate Resins Market: Key Players

Major players over the global polycarbonate resins market include SABIC Innovative Plastic, Trinseo S.A., Bayer Material Science AG, Mitsubishi Engineering – Plastic Corporation and Teijin Ltd.