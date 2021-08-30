Rain Sensors Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2018 – 2028)

Rain Sensors Market: Introduction

Rain sensors have been into existence since the latter half of the twentieth century in the market. However, observable traction of the product has been witnessed since the past few years. One of the major reason responsible for the sudden adoption of rain sensors was a demand for an automated wiper control in an automobile.

Rain sensors are sensors, functioning over varying technologies, which senses the presence of precipitation and offer the expected response against the same. The two major applications of rain sensors are the operation of wipers of an automobile automatically, and conservation of water during irrigational purposes.

Rain Sensors have witnessed significant traction over the past four years, owing to the increasing adoption of the same in automobiles and increasing awareness about conservation of water globally, amongst end-users. Because of the considerable growth opportunity associated with the market, complimented by the presence of an unaddressed market, rain sensors market is expected to exhibit a relatively slower double digit growth rate during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Rain Sensors Market: Dynamics

The increasing demand for automated features in a vehicle and a seamless driving experience, from the end-users, are some of the factors encouraging various Tier-1 automotive OEMs to adopt rain sensors in their automobiles. The low cost of the product and high availability in the market are also some of the key factors driving the adoption of rain sensors across the globe.

One of the recent trends witnessed in the global rain sensors market is the increasing manufacturing of optical based rain sensors. Thus, implementation of advanced technologies for offering enhanced features is impelling the growth of the global rain sensors market, in terms of value. Besides this, establishment of governmental regulations across various regions for the adoption of rain sensors has also boosted the adoption rate of rain sensors.

However, in contrary to the above situation, lack of awareness amongst various customers is expected to be the primary restraining factor for the global rain sensors market.

Rain Sensors Market: Segmentation

On the basis of installation type, the rain sensors market has been segmented as:

In-a-Network rain sensors

Standalone rain sensors

Attributing to the higher adoption of standalone rain sensors in automobiles, the segment is expected to witness a double digit growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the rain sensors market has been segmented as:

Optical

Mechanical

Chemical

Conductive

Mechanical and optical based rain sensors have witnessed a higher adoption in the past four years. However, due to the advantages, such as higher precision & accuracy and faster response time, associated with the segment, optical segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the rain sensors market has been segmented as:

Condensation Sensing

Drop Detection

Irrigation Control

Wiper Control

Others

In conjunction, irrigation control and wiper control held more than 50% of the market share in 2017. Out of the two, wiper control segment is expected to exhibit the higher growth rate during the forecast period in the global rain sensors market.

Rain Sensors Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players in the rain sensors market are Schneider Electric, Robert Bosch GmbH, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, K-Rain, ASSA ABLOY (Lockwood), PIC-CONTROL Pte. Ltd., GARDENA, Somfy, CLABER Spa, Kemo Electronic GmbH, Loxone Electronics GmbH and various others. The market for rain sensors, due to the presence of both established and new players, is expected to be moderately concentrated.

Various rain sensor providers are focusing on expanding their customer base and strengthening their position in the global rain sensors market by partnering with various Tier-1 automotive OEMs. For instance, automotive companies such as Volvo and Ford have adopted rain sensors in their automobiles for enabling automated wiper control with an intention of offering an enhanced driving experience to the end-user. Besides automotive industry, a high adoption of rain sensors for irrigation control is also witnessed in the market. For instance, the Florida passed a regulation for adopting rain sensors to conserve water.

Rain Sensors Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the rain sensors market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the North America is expected to dominate the global rain sensors market during the forecast period, due to maximum adoption of automobiles with rain sensors installed in them and the regulations passed by the government for installing rain sensors during the irrigation process for enabling the optimum consumption of water. The Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow the North America.

Asia Pacific (including China and Japan) is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to government initiatives, presence of a strong agriculture industry, and increasing adoption of autonomous & semi-autonomous vehicles in the region. Besides this, Latin America and MEA are expected to witness considerable growth rates during the forecast period.