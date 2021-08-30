Ready Meal Market In Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Analysis

Ready Meal Market – 2019

Description :

The global Ready Meal market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Ready Meal market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Ready Meal in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Ready Meal in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Ready Meal market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Ready Meal market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Nestle

ConAgra

Unilever

Kraft Heinz

Campbell Soup

Hormel Foods

The Schwan Food

JBS

Sigma Alimentos

Iglo Group(Nomad Foods)

Sisters Food Group

Tyson Foods

Fleury Michon

Grupo Herdez

Greencore Group

Maple Leaf Foods

McCain

Advanced Fresh Concepts

Market size by Product

Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals

Canned Ready Meals

Dried Ready Meals

Market size by End User

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ready Meal are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Available Customizations

With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Ready Meal market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ready Meal Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ready Meal Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals

1.4.3 Canned Ready Meals

1.4.4 Dried Ready Meals

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Ready Meal Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

1.5.3 Independent Retailers

1.5.4 Convenience Stores

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ready Meal Market Size

2.1.1 Global Ready Meal Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Ready Meal Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Ready Meal Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Ready Meal Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Ready Meal Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Ready Meal Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Ready Meal Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Ready Meal Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Ready Meal Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Ready Meal Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Ready Meal Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Ready Meal Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Ready Meal Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Ready Meal Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Ready Meal Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Ready Meal Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ready Meal Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nestle

11.1.1 Nestle Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Nestle Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Nestle Ready Meal Products Offered

11.1.5 Nestle Recent Development

11.2 ConAgra

11.2.1 ConAgra Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 ConAgra Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 ConAgra Ready Meal Products Offered

11.2.5 ConAgra Recent Development

11.3 Unilever

11.3.1 Unilever Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Unilever Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Unilever Ready Meal Products Offered

11.3.5 Unilever Recent Development

11.4 Kraft Heinz

11.4.1 Kraft Heinz Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Kraft Heinz Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Kraft Heinz Ready Meal Products Offered

11.4.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Development

11.5 Campbell Soup

11.5.1 Campbell Soup Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Campbell Soup Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Campbell Soup Ready Meal Products Offered

11.5.5 Campbell Soup Recent Development

11.6 Hormel Foods

11.6.1 Hormel Foods Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Hormel Foods Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Hormel Foods Ready Meal Products Offered

11.6.5 Hormel Foods Recent Development

11.7 The Schwan Food

11.7.1 The Schwan Food Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 The Schwan Food Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 The Schwan Food Ready Meal Products Offered

11.7.5 The Schwan Food Recent Development

11.8 JBS

11.8.1 JBS Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 JBS Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 JBS Ready Meal Products Offered

11.8.5 JBS Recent Development

11.9 Sigma Alimentos

11.9.1 Sigma Alimentos Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Sigma Alimentos Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Sigma Alimentos Ready Meal Products Offered

11.9.5 Sigma Alimentos Recent Development

11.10 Iglo Group(Nomad Foods)

11.10.1 Iglo Group(Nomad Foods) Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Iglo Group(Nomad Foods) Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Iglo Group(Nomad Foods) Ready Meal Products Offered

11.10.5 Iglo Group(Nomad Foods) Recent Development

11.11 Sisters Food Group

11.12 Tyson Foods

11.13 Fleury Michon

11.14 Grupo Herdez

11.15 Greencore Group

11.16 Maple Leaf Foods

11.17 McCain

11.18 Advanced Fresh Concepts

Continued …

