Ready Meal Market In Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Analysis
Ready Meal Market – 2019
Description :
The global Ready Meal market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Ready Meal market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Ready Meal in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Ready Meal in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Ready Meal market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Ready Meal market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Nestle
ConAgra
Unilever
Kraft Heinz
Campbell Soup
Hormel Foods
The Schwan Food
JBS
Sigma Alimentos
Iglo Group(Nomad Foods)
Sisters Food Group
Tyson Foods
Fleury Michon
Grupo Herdez
Greencore Group
Maple Leaf Foods
McCain
Advanced Fresh Concepts
Market size by Product
Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals
Canned Ready Meals
Dried Ready Meals
Market size by End User
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ready Meal are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Available Customizations
With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Ready Meal market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
