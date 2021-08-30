Safety Sensors And Switches Market Know the Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations 2015-2025

Safety sensors are devices used for detecting the presence of any object or disturbances happening within a certain range. They are available as sensors, buttons or switches. Global safety sensors and switches market play an important role in protecting the employees and production unit by acting as an interface between human and machine in order to prevent work-related hazards. Global safety sensors and switches market has its major application in the processes of manufacturing sector such as packaging, transport systems, material handling, etc. to name a few. These processes are an integral part of majority of industries such as automotive, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, aerospace and many other industries. The rising demand for the products in these industries is leading to the rise in demand for global safety sensors and switches market.

Safety Sensors & Switches Market: Drivers & Restraints

The increasing security requirements for protecting workers and production unit from any accident, as per the strict regulations fulfilling the national as well as international standards is driving the global safety sensors and switches market. However, different regions have different machine safety requirements such as in North America, some of the regulatory bodies dealing with machine safety are Underwriters Laboratories Inc. (UL), Canadian Standards Association (CSA), and American National Standards Institute (ANSI), Europe has machinery directives, etc. which will also act as a constraint for the growth of global safety sensors and switches market. The increasing demand of products in automotive, aerospace, mining, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, semiconductors, etc. technological advancements, increase in demand of manufacturing plants which utilizes heavy machineries are driving forces for the growth of global safety sensors and switches market.

Safety Sensors & Switches Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end user industries, global safety sensors and switches market can be segmented into following key market segments:

Automobile

Oil & gas

Mining

Food & beverage

Semiconductors

Packaging

Others

On the basis of type of sensors and switches, global safety sensors and switches market can be segmented into:

Sensors Presence detection sensors Distance measurement sensors Process instrument sensors Identification sensors

Switches Electro-mechanical safety switches Safety locking switches Safety hinge switches Others No contact safety switches Inductive Magnetic Others



Safety Sensors & Switches Market: Region-wise Outlook

Asia-Pacific especially China & India, Brazil in Latin America as well as Russia are anticipated to have a significant growth in global safety sensors and switches marketduring the forecast period due to increase in disposable income, urbanisation and demand for products in automotive, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, etc. which has led to the development of manufacturing plants in the emerging economies and in turn, will lead to the requirement of global safety sensors and switches market. Europe, followed by America has the largest share of global safety sensors and switches marketdue to the existence of majority of suppliers and end user industries. The global safety sensors and switches market is expected to grow with a compound annual growth rate of single digit during the forecast period.

Safety Sensors & Switches Market: Key Players

Some of the few key players in global safety sensors and switches market are: Omron Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Rockwell automation, Inc., ABB, K.A. Schmersal Gmbh & Co. KG, Baumer, ifm efector, inc., Shanghai Pubang Sensor Co., Ltd., Hytronik Industrial Ltd. and Ningbo Tehron electronic technology Co., Ltd.