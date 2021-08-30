Self-Adhesive Tear Tapes Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2028

Self-Adhesive Tear Tapes Market: An Overview : Self-adhesive tear tapes are single-sided adhesive tapes which are applied on the outer packaging to facilitate unpacking of the package. Self-adhesive tear tapes can be used on paper, films, and paperboard or corrugated board by being attached to their inner surfaces. Non-durable fast moving consumer goods such as cigarettes, non-alcoholic beverages, groceries or toiletries use these kinds of tear tapes. Self-adhesive tear tapes are also instrumental in sealing courier envelopes and shipping boxes as they ensure easy unpacking. The use of self-adhesive tear tapes has aided in reducing the use of conventional tools such as knives and scissors for opening packages. Manufacturers offer self-adhesive tear tapes in a variety of colors, prints and sizes to cater to various applications. Among the different plastic materials polypropylene is the most attractive material for the manufacturing of self-adhesive tear tapes owing to its high tensile strength and low elongation.

Self-Adhesive Tear Tapes Market: Dynamics : The increasing use of consumer convenient packaging has fueled the demand for self-adhesive tear tapes in FMCG as well as food & beverages industry. The tobacco industry is a major end-user for self-adhesive tear tapes and is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 2.5% over the forecast period. This is anticipated to account for a hiked demand for self-adhesive tear tapes. Moreover, beverages, grocery and e-commerce packaging is expected to remain a key contributor in the self-adhesive tear tapes market. The increasing traction of self-adhesive tear tapes in the global adhesive tapes market can be attributed to the protection they provide from product tampering.

Manufacturers are focusing on incorporating security features in the self-adhesive tear tapes by using various technologies such as holography, using multiple materials, colors and prints so that the tape stands out and becomes difficult to replicate. Anti-counterfeiting self-adhesive tear tapes are used mostly on cigarette boxes. However, the stringent regulations from various governing bodies against the usage of plastics might hamper the self-adhesive tear tapes market.

Self-Adhesive Tear Tapes Market: Segmentation : Globally the self-adhesive tear tapes market has been segmented on the basis of material type, thickness, and end uses- On the basis of MaterialType, the global self-adhesive tear tapes market has been segmented as follows- Polypropylene (PP), Bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), Mono- axially oriented polypropylene (MOPP), Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS); On the basis of Thickness, the global self-adhesive tear tapes market has been segmented as follows- Up to 20 micron, 20 – 40 micron, 40 – 60 micron, More than 60 micron;

On the basis of End Uses, the global self-adhesive tear tapes market has been segmented as follows- Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Retail & E-commerce, FMCG, Shipping & Logistics, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Chemical;

Self-Adhesive Tear Tapes Market: Regional Outlook : Geographically, the global self-adhesive tear tapes market has been divided into seven key regions as- Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excl. Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is dominating the global demand for self-adhesive tear tapes; this can be attributed to the steady demand for tobacco products as well as thriving demand for FMCG products. This trend is expected to continue owing to the rise in consumer spending in developing nations such as China, India, and ASEAN countries. Ease of opening that the self-adhesive tear tapes offer have increased their applications in consumer goods packaging such as multi-packs of cigarettes, biscuits, chewing gums and magnetic media.

Self-Adhesive Tear Tapes Market: Key players : Examples of some of the key players operating in the global self-adhesive tear tapes market are Tann Germany GmbH, DS Smith Plc, Polinas Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Septa GmbH, Anhui Eastern Communication Packing Material Co., Ltd, Big Beard Co. Ltd., Nowofol Kunststoffprodukte GmbH & Co KG and Femick Industries. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global self-adhesive tear tapes market during the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global self-adhesive tear tapes market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with self-adhesive tear tapes market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on self-adhesive tear tapes market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: A detailed overview of parent market, Changing self-adhesive tear tapes market dynamics in the industry, In-depth self-adhesive tear tapes market segmentation, Historical, current, and projected self-adhesive tear tapes market size regarding volume and value, Recent industry trends and developments in self-adhesive tear tapes market, Competitive landscape of the self-adhesive tear tapes market, Strategies for key players and products offered, Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth, A neutral perspective on self-adhesive tear tapes market performance, Must-have information for self-adhesive tear tapes market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint;

