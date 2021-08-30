Sensor Patch Market is projected to reach USD 1028.71 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 47.12% from 2017 to 2025.

Global Sensor Patch Market

By Application (Monitoring, Imaging, Diagnostic, Medical therapeutics, Wellness and Fitness), Product (Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch, Temperature Sensor Patch, Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch, Heart Rate Sensor Patch, Blood Glucose Sensor Patch, ECG Sensor Patch), End User (Fitness and Sports, Healthcare), and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Sensor Patch Market was valued at USD 31.86 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1028.71 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 47.12% from 2017 to 2025.

Sensor Patch enables the continuous measurement and the comprehensive analysis of human psychological stress by quantitative and continuous measurement of skin temperature, skin conductance, and pulsewave in the human physiological range. Sensor patch can be used for applications such as health and wellness monitoring, safety monitoring, home rehabilitation, assessment of treatment efficacy, and early detection of disorders.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing trend of telehealth

1.2 Adoption of biological hazard sensing in defense application

1.3 Increasing market in cosmetic industry

1.4 High preference for wearable in health monitoring application

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Complexity in design

2.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliances

Market Segmentation:

The Global Sensor Patch Market is segmented on the application, product, end user, and region.

1. Application:

1.1 Monitoring

1.2 Imaging

1.3 Diagnostic

1.4 Medical therapeutics

1.5 Wellness and Fitness

2. By Product:

2.1 Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch

2.2 Temperature Sensor Patch

2.3 Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch

2.4 Heart Rate Sensor Patch

2.5 Blood Glucose Sensor Patch

2.6 ECG Sensor Patch

3. By End User:

3.1 Fitness and Sports

3.2 Healthcare

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Dexcom, Inc.

2. Abbott Laboratories

3. Medtronic PLC

4. Vitalconnect, Inc.

5. Texas Instruments Incorporated

6. iRhythm Technologies,

7. Smartrac N.V.

8. Kenzen Inc.

9. Gentag, Inc.

10. Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL SENSOR PATCH MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL SENSOR PATCH MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

Continued…

