Small Electric Vehicles Market Size, Share, Development Status and Outlook by Players till 2025

This industry study presents the global Small Electric Vehicles market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Small Electric Vehicles production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Small Electric Vehicles in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders BYD Company Limited, BMW AG, etc.

Global Small Electric Vehicles market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Small Electric Vehicles.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BYD Company Limited

BMW AG

Toyota Motor Corporation

Ford Motor Company

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd

Audi AG

Tesla Inc

Nissan Motor Corporation

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V

General Motors Company

Hyundai Motor Company

Volkswagen AG

Renault SA

Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd

Zhidou Electric Vehicle Sales Co., Ltd

Small Electric Vehicles Breakdown Data by Type

By Technology Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Electric Vehicle

By Battery Type

Lithium Ion

Lithium Ion Phosphate

Small Electric Vehicles Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Small Electric Vehicles Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Small Electric Vehicles Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Small Electric Vehicles Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Small Electric Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Battery Electric Vehicle

1.4.3 Plug-in Electric Vehicle

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Small Electric Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Car

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Small Electric Vehicles Market Size

2.1.1 Global Small Electric Vehicles Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Small Electric Vehicles Production 2013-2025

2.2 Small Electric Vehicles Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Small Electric Vehicles Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Small Electric Vehicles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Small Electric Vehicles Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Small Electric Vehicles Market

2.4 Key Trends for Small Electric Vehicles Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Small Electric Vehicles Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Small Electric Vehicles Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Small Electric Vehicles Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Small Electric Vehicles Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Small Electric Vehicles Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Small Electric Vehicles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Small Electric Vehicles Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

