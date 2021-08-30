Smart Retail Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Smart Retail -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Smart Retail refer to the use of smart technologies in the retail segment to provide faster, safer, bigger, and smarter ways of marketing. This market is intended to provide increased revenues for retailers with increasing product sales. Smart retailing also helps in improving the customer service with the use of advanced technologies

Demand Scenario

The global smart retail was USD 10.94 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 43.34 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 21.73% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

Europe plays a vital role in the growth of the market and is expected to control the global smart retail market. European nations are technology friendly and the major countries that will contribute to the market are Germany, the U.K, France, Spain and Italy. North America too adopts new technology and is the main region of the smart retail market during the forecast period. Countries like India, China are also a great market for the global smart retail market.

Drivers vs Constraints

The rise in the new technologies and an increase in the demand for better retail service will lead to the growth of the market. Robotics, a part of the smart retail market results in smooth shopping experience with easy ways to find products. This technology uses voice recognition, automatic navigation, auditing software and inventory scanning making the retailers work much easier. The restriction of smart retail is the data security of the customers and the retailer and their privacy. As technology advances the breach of security increases.

Industry Trends and Updates

In Nov 2018, Intel announced its Responsive Retail Platform with USD 100 Mn investment aimed at revolutionizing the In-Store experience

Table of Content

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

5. Global Smart Retail Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Application

5.1. Smart Cart

5.2. Visual Marketing

5.3. Interactive Kiosk

5.4. Robotics

5.5. Analytics

5.6. Smart Payment System

5.7. Others

6. Global Smart Retail Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Technology

6.1. ZigBee

6.2. Wi-Fi

6.3. BlueTooth

6.4. LP WAN

6.5. Others

7. Global Smart Retail Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

7.1. North America

7.1.1. U.S.

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. UK

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. Germany

7.2.4. Italy

7.2.5. Others

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. India

7.3.2. China

7.3.3. Japan

7.3.4. Australia

7.3.5. Others

7.4. South America

7.4.1. Brazil

7.4.2. Argentina

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. South Africa

7.5.2. UAE

7.5.3. Saudi Arabia

7.5.4. Egypt

7.5.5. Others

8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share Analysis

8.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Nordstorm

9.2. Rebecca Minkoff

9.3. Samsung Electronics

9.4. Bonobos’ Guide shops

9.5. Intel

9.6. Top shop

9.7. Google

9.8. Warby parker

9.9. Amazon

9.10. Shiseido

9.11. Ikea

9.12. Walgreens

9.13. Sportcheck

9.14. Microsoft

9.15. Target

9.16. Nvidia

9.17. Neiman Marcus

9.18. Sephora

9.19. Kate Spade

9.20. Others

10. Investment Opportunities

Continued…

