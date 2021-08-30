Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market 2019 Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges, Risks, Sales by 2025
This report focuses on the global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems (US)
Intel (US)
Certes Networks (US)
EMC RSA (US)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (US)
Cryptzone North America Inc. (US)
Fortinet, Inc. (US)
Juniper Networks, Inc. (US)
Palo Alto Networks (US)
Symantec Corporation (US)
Trusted Passage (US)
Velo Deployment Networks (US)
Vidder,Inc. (IN)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
Private
Public
Hybrid
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Government
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 Private
1.4.4 Public
1.4.5 Hybrid
1.4.6 On Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 IT & Telecom
1.5.4 Manufacturing
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Government
1.5.7 Education
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size
2.2 Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Key Players in China
7.3 China Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Key Players in India
10.3 India Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems (US)
12.1.1 Cisco Systems (US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems (US) Revenue in Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems (US) Recent Development
12.2 Intel (US)
12.2.1 Intel (US) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Introduction
12.2.4 Intel (US) Revenue in Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Intel (US) Recent Development
12.3 Certes Networks (US)
12.3.1 Certes Networks (US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Introduction
12.3.4 Certes Networks (US) Revenue in Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Certes Networks (US) Recent Development
12.4 EMC RSA (US)
12.4.1 EMC RSA (US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Introduction
12.4.4 EMC RSA (US) Revenue in Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 EMC RSA (US) Recent Development
12.5 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (US)
12.5.1 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (US) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Introduction
12.5.4 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (US) Revenue in Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (US) Recent Development
12.6 Cryptzone North America Inc. (US)
12.6.1 Cryptzone North America Inc. (US) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Introduction
12.6.4 Cryptzone North America Inc. (US) Revenue in Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Cryptzone North America Inc. (US) Recent Development
12.7 Fortinet, Inc. (US)
12.7.1 Fortinet, Inc. (US) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Introduction
12.7.4 Fortinet, Inc. (US) Revenue in Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Fortinet, Inc. (US) Recent Development
12.8 Juniper Networks, Inc. (US)
12.8.1 Juniper Networks, Inc. (US) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Introduction
12.8.4 Juniper Networks, Inc. (US) Revenue in Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Juniper Networks, Inc. (US) Recent Development
12.9 Palo Alto Networks (US)
12.9.1 Palo Alto Networks (US) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Introduction
12.9.4 Palo Alto Networks (US) Revenue in Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Palo Alto Networks (US) Recent Development
12.10 Symantec Corporation (US)
12.10.1 Symantec Corporation (US) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Introduction
12.10.4 Symantec Corporation (US) Revenue in Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Symantec Corporation (US) Recent Development
12.11 Trusted Passage (US)
12.12 Velo Deployment Networks (US)
12.13 Vidder,Inc. (IN)
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
