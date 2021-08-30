WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Spacesuit Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2023”.

The analysts forecast the global spacesuit market to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% during the period 2017-2021.

Spacesuits are worn by astronauts in outer space for keeping themselves alive in space. They are also worn by the crew members inside a spacecraft as a safety mechanism in case of loss of cabin pressure. The global spacesuit market is significantly consolidated with the presence of a limited number of vendors and buyers, where National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and ROSCOSMOS (Russian Space Agency) are the major end-users of spacesuits. Therefore, the established vendors restrict new players from venturing into the niche market.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global spacesuit market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the unit sales of spacesuits in the base and projected years.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key vendors

• Boeing

• David Clark

• ILC Dover

• NPP Zvezda

• Oceaneering International

Other prominent vendors

• Austrian Space Forum (OeWF)

• Final Frontier Design

• Pacific Spaceflight

• UTC Aerospace Systems

Market driver

• Implementation of 3D printing technologies

Market challenge

• High development costs

Market trend

• Investments in development of wearable tech glasses

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope ofthe report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by types

Global spacesuit market: Segmentation by spacesuit types

Global EVA suits market

Global IVA suits market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Geographical segmentation of global spacesuit market

Spacesuit market in the Americas

Spacesuit market in EMEA

Spacesuit market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Investments in development of wearable tech glasses

Emerging space travel concept

Development of multipurpose garments

Continued……

