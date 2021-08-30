Synthetic Paper Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Application, Demand, Growth, Business Opportunities & Forecast 2025

Research Analysis on the global synthetic paper market demand and sales trends at a regional and country level. A special focus on BOPP synthetic paper market trends has been covered in the study. Synthetic paper prices have been taken into consideration while estimating the revenue size of the market.

Adroit Market Research launched a new study titled, “Global Synthetic Paper Market Size 2018, Its Products (High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP), and Others), Its Applications (Labels and Non Labels), By Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025”.

In the historic year 2018, global synthetic paper market size accounted at 146.6 kilo tons in terms of revenue. It is similar to that of natural paper combined with better properties like water resistance and tear is fueling the demand of global synthetic paper market size in labeling, packaging and printing applications.

Synthetic paper is more robust as associated with natural paper and offers superior printing. Moreover, the threatening nature enables long term robustness that makes it a feasible solution for classification, by the means of conserving the aesthetics of the time-consuming products. In addition, synthetic paper is using plastic resin rather than pulped wood fibers, from now, synthetic paper is always viewed as more environment-friendly by preserving trees. Disclaimer used by the manufacturers of paper is “No Trees Were Harmed in Making of This Paper”.

Growing concern regarding the usage of eco-friendly products and assisting the guidelines of government are leading towards the shift in the usage of synthetic paper rather than wood paper. Synthetic papers are environment-friendly as most of them are 100% recyclable. Synthetic papers are mostly used of polyethylene, polybutylene and polypropylene and have separate properties like moisture resistant, oil, tear and chemical and therefore can be utilized in various applications like instruction manuals, restaurant menus and wrap around labels, shrink labels, graphic arts, charts, banners and graphs.

Urbanization results in the rise in the demand for packaging, labeling and printing industries together with the need for the products are the factors responsible for the growth of the global synthetic paper market. Synthetic papers characteristics of better performance like non-toxic nature and good quality of print on surface boost the synthetic paper market. Growth in the investment in the construction industry in developing economies is anticipated to drive the global synthetic paper market growth in the coming years.

Plans of the U.S. government is to make their passports securely with the help of using RFID tags. The product of synthetic paper is consumed for the manufacture of secure, superior performance RFID tags and robust with improved performance and better physical characteristics.

Study of the region of synthetic paper market demand points out the Asia Pacific as the leading consumer in the growth of the synthetic paper market. The Asia Pacific is the rapidly growing market for synthetic paper through the globe at the expected CAGR of x.x% in the coming years.

Key players involved in the development of synthetic paper market are DuPont Tyvek, Yupo Corporation, PPG Industries, HOP industries, American Profol, Taghleef Industries and many more.

Key segments of the global synthetic paper market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

BOPP (Biaxial Oriented Polypropylene Synthetic Paper)

HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene)

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Labels

Non Labels

Region Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Rest of the World

