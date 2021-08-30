Technological Innovations in Automation Projected to Boost the Growth of Sensing Cable Market

A sensor is a component, module or subsystem which is used to detect events or environmental changes. It detects abnormalities, failures, extreme conditions. It is thus a reliable source of sensing used in various systems such as temperature sensors, fluid leakage, and temperature sensors. Global sensing cables are thus the popular way of detecting and sensing the external environment and avoid any machine or process failure. It is used widely in the variety of applications such as for temperature, strain, acoustics, leakage and pressure. Global sensing cable market is thus favored due to growing demand in the equipment, its provision of failure avoidance and its reliability in extreme conditions.

Global Sensing Cable: Market Dynamics

The global sensing market is majorly driven by the oil and gas industries. It is used to monitor and detect any abnormalities in the working process through its sensors. The factors fueling the global sensing cables market includes high reliability, sensitivity over the related factor such as heat, water, and temperature, and its wide commercial and industrial application use. All these factors trigger the demand for the sensing cables in the global platform and are expected to show significant growth in the global market. The global sensing cable market is attributed to increasing government rules and policies for the safety standards across the globe. Rising demand from the energy applications with wide demand for sensor-enabled cables to propel the demand for the sensing cables. Moreover, growing demand for the sensor-enabled equipment, increasing dependence on the technologies, advancement in the sensors’ operational and performance-based outcomes and prompt and timely sensing ability are expected to favor the demand for the global sensing cable market during the forecast period 2017-2027.

However, the factors such as connecting the sensor to the cable and cable strain relief create the problem in the production of sensing cables. The major factor affecting the sensing cable market is the cost of production and assembling. The factors such as cable-length based sensing outputs, ignorance towards the latest technology, technical difficulties pertaining its maintenance and lack of risk taking abilities from the manufacturers stagnant the demand of the sensing cable in the global market.

Global Sensing Cable: Segmentation

Based by sensing, global sensing cable market is segmented into

Heat

Water

Temperature

Hydrocarbons

Based on fibers used, global sensing cable market is segmented into

Fiber optic

Acrylate coating,

Cryogenic

Polyamide coating

Copper alloy coatings

Gold- coated fibers.

Based on modes, global sensing cable market is segmented into

Single-Mode Fiber

Multi-Mode Fiber

Based on Application, global sensing cable market is segmented into

Oil & Gas

Power Cable Monitoring

Process & Pipeline Monitoring

Transportation

Others Applications

Environment & Geo-techniques

Fire Prevention

Security

Fire Detection

Global Sensing Cable: Segment Overview

Based on the segmentation, global sensing cable market is favored by Oil and gas application. It is predicted to hold the largest market share of global sensing cable market in the forecast period. The sensing cable depending on its basis is segmented into heat sensing cables also known as linear heat sensing cables, temperature sensing cables are also called distributed temperature sensing specifically used in fire prevention and detection, fire and smoke alarm, power stations, vehicles and in petrochemicals. By its fibers, various types of fibers are used for the production of sensing cables depending on the functional areas. In the application part, the global sensing cables are segmented into various applications and commercial applications such as in power and energy, transportation, household, offices, and safety and security alarms.

Global Sensing Cable: Regional Overview

Regarding geography, sensing cable market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Sensing cable market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period due to a high demand of temperature sensitive equipment and the wide range of application such as oil and gas, power and energy, transportation and various other industries. Asia Pacific is a fastest growing market for overall sensing cables and expected to grow with highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to increasing demand of sensing cables in the systems for broad applications and industrial uses such as oil & gas and power cable monitoring. Moreover, the presence of major players in this region is driving the market growth in Asia Pacific region. To gain the significant market share several leading players in the sensing cables market are expected to focus on the developing countries of Asia. North America and European markets are driven by government rules, policies and regulations about the safety standards. Germany is also expected to be the potential country market for the investors in the coming years. Rising demand for fire detection systems and increasing demand for power cable monitoring are the key growth factors in Latin America sensing cable market. The Middle East, Africa are expected to show significant CAGR for sensing cables during the forecast period, attributed to increasing demand from oil & gas production facilities. Saudi Arabia and U.A.E. are projected to acquire significant market shares in the Middle East

Global Sensing Cable: Market Players

The key prominent players operative in global sensing cable market includes PCB Group Inc., RLE Technologies, Pentair, Silixa Ltd, TTK Ltd, Sensornet Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Cable USA, Thermocoax.