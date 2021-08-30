“Future of the UK Defense Industry — Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023”, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the UK defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following —

— The UK defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the UK defense industry during 2019–2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

— Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

— Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

— Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years

— Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the UK defense industry.

Key Players:

· BAE Systems Plc.

· Rolls-Royce Plc.

· GKN Aerospace Services

· Babcock International Group Plc

· Leonardo

· Thales UK

· General Dynamics UK Ltd

· Boeing UK

· Lockheed Martin UK Ltd

· L-3 Communications Group Plc

· Northrop Grumman Corporation

· Airbus S.A.S

Scope:

– The country is ranked seventh globally in terms of military expenditure but has been facing constant budget cuts during the historic period in accordance with the nation’s aim of reducing overall expenditure.

— UK defense expenditure registered a CAGR of -3.67%, declining from US$59.3 billion in 2014 to US$51.1 billion in 2018.

— It is expected that the country will increase its defense budget to US$59.3 billion in 2023, reflecting a CAGR of 3.39% over the forecast period.

Reasons to buy:

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the UK defense industry market trends for the coming five years

— The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

— Profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers . This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

— A deep qualitative analysis of the UK defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Key Trends , and latest industry contracts.

Key Points from TOC:

1. Introduction 7

2. Executive Summary 11

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities 13

3.1. Current Market Scenario 14

3.1.1. Military Fleet Size 14

3.1.2. Procurement Programs 19

3.1.3. Key Drivers and Challenges 21

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast 23

3.2.1. The UK’s defense budget (inclusive of Foreign economic aid, R&D Defense and Defense Network-enabled Capability [NEC]) is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.33% 23

3.2.2. The UK’s expenditure on defense functions (exclusive of foreign economic aid, R&D defense and defense NEC) is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.39% over the forecast period 25

3.2.3. Counter-terrorism activities, procurements, and peacekeeping operations are the primary factors driving defense expenditure 27

3.2.4. Defense budget as a percentage of GDP is anticipated to decrease over the forecast period 28

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation 30

3.3.1. More than 90% of the UK’s defense budget is allocated for defense capabilities 30

3.3.2. The allocations for peacekeeping operations and foreign military aid are anticipated to cumulatively value US$2.4 billion and US$2.8 billion respectively over the forecast period 32

3.3.3. Expenditure on defense capability is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.32% over the forecast period 34

3.3.4. The allocation towards capital expenditure will remain constant 36

3.3.5. Capital expenditure is anticipated to record CAGR of 5.19% over the forecast period 38

3.3.6. Per capita defense expenditure to increase over the forecast period 40

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast 41

3.4.1. The Homeland Security market in UK is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.73% over the forecast period 41

3.4.2. Border security and cyber-security will be the key drivers for homeland security 43

3.4.3. The UK is ‘highly affected’ by terrorist activities 44

3.4.4. The UK faces a high risk of terrorist attack 45

3.4.5. The UK faces a substantial threat from terrorist organizations 47

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets 48

3.5.1. The UK ranks among major Global Defense Markets 48

3.5.2. The UK is expected to be among the top 10 defense spending countries in the world 50

3.5.3. The UK allocates a significant percentage of GDP towards defense 51

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Growth Stimulators 52

3.6.1. Top 10 Defense market sectors by value (US$ Million) — Projections over period 2018–2023 52

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics 53

4.1. Import Market Dynamics 54

4.1.1. Defense imports are expected to remain consistent with the historic trends 54

4.1.2. The US is the leading arms exporter to UK, a trend expected to continue in the coming years 55

4.1.3. Aircraft, Missiles, and Engines account for more than three-quarters of UK arms imports 56

4.2. Export Market Dynamics 57

4.2.1. UK Defense Exports are anticipated to increase over the historic period 57

4.2.2. Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Indonesia are the main buyers of UK defense exports 58

4.2.3. Aircraft make up the majority of the UK’s defense exports 59

5. Industry Dynamics 60

6. Market Entry Strategy 60

6.1. Market Regulation 60

6.1.1. Offset policy discarded in order to maintain competitiveness of domestic suppliers 60

6.1.2. The UK permits 100% FDI in its defense industry 60

6.1.3. Government initiatives to boost the defense industry 61

6.2. Market Entry Route 61

6.2.1. Budgeting Process 61

6.2.2. Procurement Policy and Process 62

6.2.3. Joint weapons development programs are a viable market entry opportunity 63

6.2.4. Joint ventures open up new market entry strategy choices 64

6.2.5. Forming subsidiaries in the UK and the acquisition of domestic companies provide good market entry opportunities 64

6.2.6. Procurement Policy and Process 64

7. Competitive landscape and Strategic Insights 65

8. Business Environment and Country Risk 67

9. Appendix 83

